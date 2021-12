The eastbound lanes of I-4 have reopened after they were closed for several hours near the Selmon Connector as the Florida Highway Patrol investigates a double fatal crash.

According to FHP, the crash involved two vehicles but little information has been released at this time.

Traffic cameras in the area show at least one of the vehicles involved caught fire after the crash.

WFTS

