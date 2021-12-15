ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

One killed in rear-end crash in Cleveland

By Talia Naquin
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oXB8j_0dNIf7Fc00

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – One person was killed Wednesday morning in Cleveland in a crash off I-480 westbound.

It happened around 4 a.m. at the Ridge Rd. ramp.

Crews break ground on upcoming Meijer grocery store, apartment complex in Cleveland

FOX 8 Patty Harken reports a car slammed into the back of a truck on the ramp.

The crash killed the driver of the car.

The ramp was temporarily closed during the crash investigation.

No one involved has been identified.

The victim is a 20-year-old man, not 33 years old like EMS first told us.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Woman charged in Cuyahoga Valley National Park death

CLEVELAND (WJW) – A Virginia woman has been charged with the murder of Matthew Dunmire, whose body was found in the Cuyahoga Valley National Park. Court documents say 31-year-old Chelsea Perkins, of Alexandria, Virginia, is accused of shooting Dunmire on March 6 near the Terra Vista Natural Study Area in the park. The Cuyahoga County Medical […]
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Cleveland, OH
Accidents
State
Ohio State
Cleveland, OH
Crime & Safety
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Traffic Accident#Meijer#Cleveland Fox#Ohgo#Odot Cleveland#Ems#Nexstar Media Inc#Fox 8 Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

‘A fight for your life’: Dramatic video shows Northfield officers arrest bank robbery suspects

NORTHFIELD, Ohio (WJW) -Dramatic police video reveals how Northfield police officers were able to arrest two bank robbery suspects last Friday. After hearing a bulletin about a bank hold-up in neighboring Macedonia, a Northfield patrolman tried to pull over a pick up truck that matched the description of the suspects’ getaway vehicle. The driver and […]
NORTHFIELD, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

‘People need a sign of hope:’ Ohio firefighters’ discovery restores spirit of Christmas to Kentucky town during tornado clean-up

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Ky. (WJW) — “This is a bit of a tear-jerker… So brace yourselves.” A group from the Calcutta Fire Department in East Liverpool, Ohio re-ignited hope in a town that was devastated by last week’s deadly tornadoes that ripped through six states just weeks before Christmas. In a Facebook post, the department says […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Flu-related hospitalizations see early spike in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – As COVID-19 cases rise in Ohio, doctors are also concerned about another illness that comes around this time of the year—the flu. Infectious Disease Specialist, Dr. Joseph Gastaldo, says he usually doesn’t see flu-related hospitalizations until late January or February. However, this year that’s all changed. He says many of these […]
OHIO STATE
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Video: More chaos erupts as teen inmates go wild inside Cuyahoga County Juvenile Detention Center

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has obtained video showing teens going wild behind bars. It’s just the latest outbreak of violence inside the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Detention Center. The latest trouble happened last weekend, and it marks at least the fourth recent violent incident there caught on camera. The video shows chaos as […]
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

16K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy