One killed in rear-end crash in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – One person was killed Wednesday morning in Cleveland in a crash off I-480 westbound.

It happened around 4 a.m. at the Ridge Rd. ramp.

FOX 8 Patty Harken reports a car slammed into the back of a truck on the ramp.

The crash killed the driver of the car.

The ramp was temporarily closed during the crash investigation.

No one involved has been identified.

The victim is a 20-year-old man, not 33 years old like EMS first told us.

