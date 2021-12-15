One killed in rear-end crash in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – One person was killed Wednesday morning in Cleveland in a crash off I-480 westbound.
It happened around 4 a.m. at the Ridge Rd. ramp.
FOX 8 Patty Harken reports a car slammed into the back of a truck on the ramp.
The crash killed the driver of the car.
The ramp was temporarily closed during the crash investigation.
No one involved has been identified.
The victim is a 20-year-old man, not 33 years old like EMS first told us.
