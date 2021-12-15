ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

OSHP trooper hospitalized after crash in east Columbus

By Joe Clark
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OQHhy_0dNIevp800

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An on-duty Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper was seriously injured after a crash early Wednesday morning.

According to the OSHP, Trooper Jarid I. Fitzpatrick’s cruiser was traveling westbound on I-70 near 18th Street, at about 3:15 a.m., when it struck the rear of a semi-truck also traveling westbound.

‘End The Violence’ group says informants need to feel safe before coming forward

A spokesperson with the OSHP says Fitzpatrick was transported to an area hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition. The driver of the semi-truck was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 28

Kerri Vennon
4d ago

What disgusting comments! I pray that no one ever has to go through something like this. To openly mock a car crash victim, regardless of what you think of his job, is absolutely disgusting!! Hope the houses you all live in are not glass!

Reply
4
Camryn Davis
4d ago

people these day have no respect for law enforcement and firefighter but im with I pray that him and his family stay strong during this

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Pedestrian killed along I-70 in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck along I-70 in east Columbus.   Columbus firefighters say the pedestrian was struck around 3 a.m., Monday, in the area of Hamilton Road.   One person was pronounced dead.   I-70 westbound was closed while police investigated, but has since reopened.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One injured in Franklinton fire

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person was injured in a single-family house fire in the Franklinton section of Columbus Sunday night. The fire was reported at approximately 10:32 p.m. on the 200 block of North Guilford Avenue near McKinley Park. According to Columbus dispatchers, one person was taken to the Ohio State University Wexner Medical […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Car in trouble rescued after driver’s call to sheriff

GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman whose car was teetering on the edge of a steep drop called Franklin County Sheriff dispatchers who talked her through what to do. On Monday morning the driver called dispatchers and said her vehicle was teetering on an embankment and about to slide down into the creek below, […]
GROVE CITY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One person in critical after shooting off Morse Road

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person has gone to OSU Main in critical condition after a shooting north of Morse Road on Monday afternoon. According to police dispatchers, the shooting in the 4000 block of Carahan Road happened around 4:39 p.m. this afternoon. There is no suspect information at this time.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Accidents
Columbus, OH
Accidents
NBC4 Columbus

Teens arrested after car chase with Columbus police

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two teenagers have been arrested by Columbus police after a chase on Brentnell Avenue, according to a social media post. The arrest happened after a chase at 1:28 a.m. in Brittany Hills. The division’s helicopter followed as a 14-year-old allegedly drove through alleys, before crashing near a garage in the 2100 […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Bank robber hits Dublin Huntington

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — A man who passed a threatening note to a teller at a Dublin bank on Monday morning is now being sought by police. Monday, Dec. 20, around 9:10 a.m., a man entered the Huntington Bank on Frantz Road and passed a threatening note to a teller. The suspect has an estimated […]
DUBLIN, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police investigating homicide on Cleveland Ave.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are currently investigating a homicide that occurred on Cleveland Ave. Saturday evening. At around 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 18, medics were dispatched to the 5100 block of Cleveland Ave. on reports of an unconscious person. Medics called police after noticing that the victim, a 31-year-old woman, had suffered some […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Dead man found at Columbus Confidential

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Firefighters found a man’s body while extinguishing a blaze at the Columbus Confidential Gentlemen’s Club on Friday at 7 a.m. The man’s body was discovered when Truro Township fire department went to fight a fire the club in the 1900 block of Lake Club Drive. The pronounced the man dead on […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State Highway Patrol#Traffic Accident#Oshp#Wcmh#Nbc4 Wcmh Tv
NBC4 Columbus

13-year-old girl accused of threatening to shoot up Butler County school

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A teenage girl in Butler County has been charged with making terroristic threats after deputies said she threatened to shoot up a school.   According to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, detectives received a tip of a girl posting on TikTok that she would be “shooting on LJS,” “If not today, tomorrow.”  Another student called […]
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Central Ohio hospitals await National Guard aid

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – On Friday, Gov. Mike DeWine authorized the Ohio National Guard to come in and help relieve staffing strain on the state’s hospitals. Some central Ohio health systems said Sunday night they remained unsure about what kind of assistance they would be getting from the National Guard. OhioHealth and the Ohio State […]
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
NBC4 Columbus

COVID-19 in Ohio Monday update: More than 8,000 new cases reported

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.  As of Monday, Dec. 20, a total of 1,855,222 (+8,082) coronavirus cases have been reported in Ohio, leading to 92,718 (+199) hospitalizations and 11,398 (+15) admissions into the ICU. An additional 3,734 people have begun the vaccination process […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Gas prices drop nearly 5 cents in the Columbus area

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Gas prices continue to drop in the Columbus area.   According to GasBuddy, the price for a gallon of gas has dropped 4.7 cents in the past week, with the average in the Columbus area being $3.02.   Gas prices are 21.4 cents lower than a month ago, but 91.6 cents higher than […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Coronavirus in Ohio Sunday update: More than 7,500 new COVID-19 cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state. As of Sunday, Dec. 19, a total of 1,847,140 (+7,639) coronavirus cases have been reported in Ohio, leading to 92,519 (+59) hospitalizations and 11,383 (+2) admissions into the ICU. An additional 6,482 people have begun the vaccination process — […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio Health breaks down flu cases in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – As COVID-19 cases rise in Ohio, doctors are also concerned about another illness that comes around this time of the year—the flu. Infectious Disease Specialist, Dr. Joseph Gastaldo, says he usually doesn’t see flu-related hospitalizations until late January or February. However, this year that’s all changed. He says many of these […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

16,000 COVID test kits distributed in under an hour

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Many Central Ohioans were left wondering where to find rapid COVID-19 test kits after all the kits at a free event on Monday flew out the doors in less than an hour. There’s such a huge demand for testing kits right now ahead of the Christmas holiday that Franklin County Public […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

WATCH: AEP Ohio implodes smokestacks in Conesville

The video in the player above is courtesy of Randall Mahon. CONESVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — AEP Ohio imploded an 800 foot smokestack Sunday morning at a plant in Conesville, Ohio in Coshocton County. The demolition was originally scheduled to take place on Saturday but was postponed to Sunday due to inclement weather. AEP Ohio shut […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Coronavirus in Ohio Saturday update: More than 10,000 new cases reported

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health is scheduled has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state. As of Saturday, Dec. 18, a total of 1,839,501 (+10,134) coronavirus cases have been reported in Ohio, leading to 92,460 (+265) hospitalizations and 11,381 (+24) admissions into the ICU. An additional 9,588 people have begun the vaccination […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy