OSHP trooper hospitalized after crash in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An on-duty Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper was seriously injured after a crash early Wednesday morning.
According to the OSHP, Trooper Jarid I. Fitzpatrick's cruiser was traveling westbound on I-70 near 18th Street, at about 3:15 a.m., when it struck the rear of a semi-truck also traveling westbound.
A spokesperson with the OSHP says Fitzpatrick was transported to an area hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition. The driver of the semi-truck was not injured.
The crash remains under investigation.
