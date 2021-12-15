ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis County, MO

Vaccination of under-12s starts in handful of EU countries

By DEREK GATOPOULOS - Associated Press
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece and a handful of other European Union members began vaccinating children ages 5-11 against COVID-19 on Wednesday as governments braced for the holiday season and the spread of the omicron variant. An Athens children’s hospital administered its first shots to younger children hours...

