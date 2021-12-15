‘Gnosia’ Is A Unique, Mysterious Visual Novel About Murderous Space Aliens

In 2017, French developers The Pixel Hunt released Bury Me, My Love, an adventure game about Syrian refugees that quickly racked up quite a bit of acclaim, including a pair of BAFTA nominations. So it was certainly a treat to see their latest game, The Wreck, announced during the recent Future of Play showcase. Described as a 3D visual novel about survival, grief, motherhood, and sisterhood, The Wreck sees you playing as a failed screenwriter named Junon having to live through the aftermath of…well, as the trailer shows off in the end, a wreck. A car wreck, to be exact, one that has left her mother in critical condition. Now Junon has to relive their past and choose how to navigate through the present day, which different choices and dialogue options determining how Junon handles the future. The Wreck is due out in Spring on Steam, and looks to hopefully tell another engaging story.

