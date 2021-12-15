German court convicts Russian man of state-ordered killing
By FRANK JORDANS
Boston 25 News
5 days ago
BERLIN — (AP) — A Russian man was convicted Wednesday of a brazen daylight killing in Germany’s capital two years ago that judges said was ordered by federal authorities in Russia and was labeled as “state terrorism” by a Berlin court. The 2019 slaying...
Moscow — A Russian court's verdict in a bribery case last month appears to have inadvertently referenced the presence of Russian troops in the rebel-held Donbas area of Ukraine. A district court in Russia's Rostov region, on the Ukrainian border, disclosed that the manager of a company called Tekhnologiya LLC was responsible for stocking and selling food to Russian troops stationed in eastern Ukraine.
BRUSSELS — (AP) — The chief of the European Union's executive warned Russia on Wednesday that the bloc has a battery of additional sanctions ready if Moscow decides to invade neighboring Ukraine. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said beyond scaling up and expanding existing sanctions, the...
Vadim Krasikov was found guilty of shooting dead Zelimkhan Khangoshvili, a Georgian of Chechen ethnicity, in a park in 2019. A Berlin court has convicted a Russian man of a killing in Germany’s capital two years ago that prosecutors said was ordered by Russia. The 2019 slaying of Zelimkhan...
The Kremlin ordered the assassination of a Chechen dissident in a Berlin park in broad daylight, a German court found on Wednesday. In a crime that has been described as a “second Skripal case”, Zelimkhan Khangoshvili, a Georgian national of Chechen heritage, was shot dead in central Berlin’s Kleiner Tiergarten park in 2019.
BERLIN (AP) — A Berlin court will deliver its verdict Wednesday in the trial of a Russian man accused of a killing in the German capital two years ago that prosecutors say was ordered by Russia. The slaying of a 40-year-old Georgian citizen of Chechen ethnicity sparked outrage in Germany. The outcome of the trial could stoke fresh tensions between Berlin and Moscow at a time when the new government of Chancellor Olaf Scholz is trying to find its foreign policy footing with Russia. Defense lawyers this week asked the court to acquit their client. The Kremlin has called the allegations of Russian involvement in the Berlin killing “absolutely groundless.”
A court in Berlin has found that the 2019 broad daylight murder of a Georgian asylum seeker was the work of the Russian intelligence services, and sentenced the gunman to life in prison without parole. A judge ruled that the man, identified as Vadim N. Krasikov, had shot 40-year-old Georgian...
This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. A bribery case in southern Russia indicates the country had troops stationed in eastern Ukraine, contradicting a long-held Kremlin position that it has never been a party to the conflict in the region. The verdict...
Dutch prosecutors said Monday that four suspects accused of downing a Malaysia Airlines flight with a surface-to-air missile were seeking to serve "their own military interests", as they launched closing arguments in the closely-watched trial.
Four suspects are being tried in absentia for launching a BUK missile that hit flight MH17 over war-torn eastern Ukraine in 2014, killing all 298 people on board.
Prosecutors launched closing arguments in the trial Monday, saying the four suspects played pivotal roles in securing the BUK system, which was most likely intended to strike a Ukrainian war plane.
"If this was the intention, that doesn't change the accusation of making it a criminal act," public prosecutor Thijs Berger told the judges.
German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht on Sunday said Russia cannot "dictate" to NATO on regional security, as tensions soar between Moscow and Western capitals over the conflict in Ukraine.
She spoke during a visit to Lithuania, which along with its Baltic neighbours Estonia and Latvia is worried about security after Russia deployed tens of thousands of troops near its border with fellow ex-Soviet Ukraine.
"We have to resolve the tense situation we are in now both diplomatically and with credible deterrence," Lambrecht told reporters.
"We have to talk with each other, which means discussing the proposals that Russia has put forward. That is right and important," she added at Lithuania's Rukla military base.
Prosecutors are explaining evidence and their indictment to judges in the murder trial of three Russians and a Ukrainian charged with involvement in downing Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over eastern Ukraine in 2014, killing all 298 passengers and crew
BRUSSELS — The European Union is concerned about Russia's "aggressive" stance toward its neighbors, warning Moscow that it will pay a "high price" if it invades Ukraine. U.S. officials said earlier this month that Russia could launch a military incursion into Ukraine in early 2022, with about 175,000 troops. The Kremlin has previously denied the accusations and the Russian government was not immediately available for comment when contacted by CNBC Wednesday.
The young adult daughter of imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny received a standing ovation from European Union lawmakers as she accepted the bloc's top human rights prize on her father's behalf Wednesday. The European Parliament, in a clear slap at Russian President Vladimir Putin, named Navalny, 45, in October...
Germany’s “traffic light” government, led by new Chancellor Olaf Scholz of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), was sworn in on Wednesday under the banner “dare to make progress.” Jewish leaders, activists and analysts, however, fear that the coalition will make less progress in strengthening Israel-German ties.
It is exceptionally far-fetched that Britain or its partners will send troops to shield Ukraine assuming it is attacked by adjoining Russia, the protection secretary, Ben Wallace, has said. US knowledge guarantees that Russia has positioned around 70,000 soldiers close to the line of Ukraine and has started anticipating a...
Brussels told Putin that any move to conquer Ukraine would cost him the Nord Stream 2 pipeline as its main trump card. Observers say that the pipeline is essential to Russian President Vladimir Putin to keep a hold on the European Union gas supply. The Kremlin has been accused of weaponizing gas supplies to leverage against the EU bloc, which has sown disunity among its members.
RUSSIAN-backed militias have reportedly deployed "suicide squads" into Ukraine in a bid to locate and destroy covert military bases. A "sacrificial militia-men" fighting Ukrainian troops were said to have been captured and taken to a secret location for interrogation which was mysteriously blown up. The alleged suicide tactic came to...
I’ll keep this brief because there’s only so much gloom we can shoulder before the holidays, but anyone who pays attention to foreign policy—you, me, NATO, folks like that—are all wondering if Russian president Vladimir Putin is going to use the huge military force he’s building up along the border with Ukraine.
Russia submitted two documents last week to the United States as an offer of long-term security guarantees ? a draft US-Russia treaty and an agreement with NATO. They are written in a language that borders on ultimatum. That's according to Moscow's leading foreign policy expert, Fyodor Lukyanov, who is considered...
In a rare public display of defiance in Iran, protesters have shouted anti-government slogans outside the home of a Kurdish man who has been executed. Crowds gathered in Heidar Ghorbani's hometown of Kamyaran, in Kurdistan province, calling him a martyr. Ghorbani, who was 48, was convicted of the murder of...
Comments / 0