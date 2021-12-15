ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Watch BTS, Ed Sheeran, Ariana Grande Perform on ‘The Voice’ Finale

By Emily Zemler
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bJRXL_0dNIdyR600

BTS , Coldplay , Ariana Grande , Ed Sheeran , and Jennifer Lopez were among the all-star performances on the finale of The Voice .

BTS (virtually) joined forces with Coldplay for a live rendition of “My Universe,” while Sheeran showcased an acoustic take on his song “Shivers.” The stacked finale also featured Walker Hayes performing his rousing song “Fancy Like” and Alicia Keys, a former Voice coach, performing “Old Memories.”

Grande, one of current coaches on The Voice , teamed up with Kid Cudi for a live version of their recent single, “Just Look Up.” The song, which got a music video last week, comes from Adam McKay’s new film Don’t Look Up , which is due on Netflix Dec. 24.

Lopez, meanwhile, performed her new song “On My Way.” The track comes from her upcoming movie Marry Me , which is due in theaters next year.

For something more festive, John Legend and Carrie Underwood teamed up onstage during the finale to perform their holiday collaboration, “Hallelujah.” The song was written by Legend with Toby Gad, and was featured on Underwood’s first-ever Christmas album, My Gift , which was released in 2020.

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

FKA Twigs, the Weeknd Try to Dance the Love Away on New Song ‘Tears in the Club’

FKA Twigs and the Weeknd give in to their “emotions overload” in new song “Tears in the Club.” The track follows the release of FKA Twigs’ single “Measure of a Man” featuring Central Cee, which appears on the soundtrack from upcoming film The King’s Man out Dec. 22. “Tears in the Club” lives up to the promise of its name, pairing a booming dance floor beat and atmospheric synths with lyrics from Twigs and the Weeknd that are packed with heartache and angst: “Tears in the club,” goes part of the hook, “Because your love’s got me fucked up.” The track...
THEATER & DANCE
Rolling Stone

UTFO Rapper Kangol Kid Dead at 55

Kangol Kid, a member of the Brooklyn hip-hop group UTFO whose 1984 song “Roxanne, Roxanne” sparked a legendary rap rivalry, has died at the age of 55. The emcee/producer born Shaun Fequiere’s death comes after he revealed he was battling stage 4 colon cancer; he was first diagnosed in February 2021; in late November, Kangol Kid shared a photo of his fellow rapper LL Cool J visiting him at North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, New York, where he recently underwent surgery. “Please forgive me for not returning calls and more,” Kangol Kid wrote at the time. “Things have become, and are...
BROOKLYN, NY
Rolling Stone

Trump Administration Deliberately Tanked Covid Response for Political Purposes: Report

The House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis on Friday released a 46-page report confirming what was readily apparent to most reasonable, informed Americans: The Trump administration made “deliberate efforts” to undermine America’s response to Covid-19 for political purposes. Most of the documents cited in the committee’s report have already been made public, including ones that show how the administration played down the importance of testing and even prevented public officials from holding briefings to educate the public on the highly contagious disease. New information released Friday, however, further illustrates how public health officials were put in difficult positions by the...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carrie Underwood
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Alicia Keys
Person
Adam Mckay
Person
John Legend
Person
Kid Cudi
Person
Ed Sheeran
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Walker Hayes
goodhousekeeping.com

John Legend Shocks 'The Voice' Fans With Beyond-Epic News

The Voice two-part finale is officially here, and folks are on the edge of their seats to see who will be crowned the season 21 winner. In the meantime, coach John Legend has made his own exciting announcement that will be taking him on the road next year. On December...
MUSIC
goodhousekeeping.com

Why 'The Voice' Coach Ariana Grande Ran Away From Blake Shelton on Stage

The Voice star Ariana Grande might forever think twice about being on a team with Blake Shelton after one particularly hilarious incident. In Jimmy Fallon's new show That's My Jam, which premiered November 29 on Peacock, celebrity guests are asked to take part in a series of fun musical-themed games inspired by the most popular Tonight Show bits. For the first episode, The Voice coaches Ariana, Blake, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend were contestants on the show, and the hilariously fun music challenges were just as entertaining to watch as episodes of The Voice.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Watch Bts#Johnlegend#Voicefinale
goodhousekeeping.com

Girl Named Tom Is the Winner of ‘The Voice’ and Wendy Moten Fans Are Shocked

Let’s give it up one more time for The Voice season 21 winner, Girl Named Tom. On Tuesday night, the season 21 finale of the hit NBC singing competition series came to an exhilarating end when the Liechty siblings — Caleb, 26, Joshua, 24, and Bekah, 20 — of Kelly Clarkson's team were crowned the champions. The highly anticipated moment happened after guest performers graced the stage, including Jennifer Lopez, Carrie Underwood, Alicia Keys and Ed Sheeran. After weeks of competing, the band earned more votes than their fellow finalists Hailey Mia (Team Kelly), Paris Winningham (Team Blake), Wendy Moten (Team Blake) and Jershika Maple (Team Legend). Their victory marks the first-ever non-solo act to win the show.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BTS
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
KTVB

Girl Named Tom 'Breaks the Stage' After 'The Voice' Finale Performance

Girl Named Tom delivered such a powerful performance during night one of The Voice's season 21 finale that they broke the stage!. Not really, but that's what coach Kelly Clarkson joked happened following the sibling trio's final performance of the night on Monday. Just after they finished their pitch-perfect rendition of The Foundations' "Baby, Now That I've Found You," and stepped downstage to receive the coaches feedback, some other kind of feedback was happening on stage.
TV SHOWS
whowhatwear

Ariana Grande Went Pantless in the Most Popular Heels of 2021

Ariana Grande's shocking ability to mimic music's greatest talents—including Céline Dion and Whitney Houston—isn't the only thing that the "Positions" singer has impressed us with lately. Her outfits, too, have been particularly awe-inspiring since she signed on to be a judge for The Voice a few months back. Grande's latest getup for the NBC series, though, might just be her best yet—and that's saying something after she wore the OG Versace minidress from 13 Going on 30 back in November.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Outsider.com

‘The Voice’: Watch Kelly Clarkson Cover Fellow Coach’s Smash Hit

Kelly Clarkson has a lot going on from The Voice to her own show. Clarkson’s talk show features time at the end where she covers songs from other artists. The segment is called Kellyoke a mix between Kelly and Karaoke. It is a fun time when she takes to the mic. Of course, she has made a living as a country music singer. However, she isn’t afraid to take on songs outside of her comfort zone.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Ariana Grande Shows Off Her Killer Legs In A Black Micro Dress For The 'Voice' Finale--OMG!

She may be petite, but Ariana Grande sometimes looks like she has legs to rival those of catwalk supermodels – especially if her latest social media pics are anything to go by! The 28-year-old “Santa Tell Me” singer showed off her enviable (and seemingly never-ending) pins on Instagram on Monday, December 13th, in a stunning one-shouldered black micro-dress that stopped us in our tracks!
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Carrie Underwood Dazzles In Sparkling Gown During ‘Voice’ Finale Performance With John Legend

While performing a breathtaking duet with John Legend on ‘The Voice’ finale, Carrie Underwood looked absolutely incredible in a gorgeous outfit onstage. Carrie Underwood stole the show when she performed on The Voice stage for the season 21 finale on Dec. 14. The country superstar joined one of the show’s coaches, John Legend, for an absolutely breathtaking duet. The two sang their song “Hallelujah,” which was part of Carrie’s 2020 holiday album, My Gift. As always, Carrie’s powerhouse voice lit up the entire room, and she and John were the perfect pairing as they belted out their holiday tune while surrounded by candles.
MUSIC
Yardbarker

Watch: Ariana Grande, Kelly Clarkson deliver jaw-dropping covers of Britney Spears, Celine Dion, Whitney Houston, more

There is nothing in this world Ariana Grande and Kelly Clarkson can't sing. The first episode of NBC's new comedic music game show "That's My Jam," hosted by Jimmy Fallon, aired Monday, and one segment called "Mixtape Medley" pitted Clarkson and Grande against each other in a competition to see who can cover "all-time classic diva tracks" better.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

28K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy