LIVE BLOG: Notre Dame Signing Day 2021

Signing Day has arrived .... well, at least the first one! The early signing period begins today, and Notre Dame is hoping to sign all 22 of its commits in the 2022 class. There is some intriguing for Notre Dame as it heads into the early signing period.

How today goes will determine whether the staff can fully move onto the 2023 class, or if it will need to do more work in advance of the February signing period. It is also the first signing period with Marcus Freeman as Notre Dame's head football coach.

Needless to say there are story lines galore. All day we'll update this live blog with the latest updates on who has signed with Notre Dame in the 2022 class, we'll have analysis of each player and any updates on the class. Be sure to continue checking back all day until the Irish have completed their signing day tasks.

All but one of Notre Dame's 2022 commits are certain to sign with Notre Dame. The only exception is Louisiana wide receiver Amorion Walker, who is deciding between honoring his commitment to Notre Dame or flipping and signing with Michigan.

Notre Dame enters the day with the nation's 7th ranked recruiting class according to Rivals and 247Sports.

7:03 AM - Defensive end Aiden Gobaira signs with Notre Dame!

7:05 AM - Quarterback Steve Angeli signs with Notre Dame!

7:06 AM - Defensive Tackle Donovan Hinish signs with Notre Dame!

7:09 AM - Linebacker Josh Burnham signs with Notre Dame!

7:11 AM - Linebacker Nolan Ziegler signs with Notre Dame!

7:12 AM - Linebacker Jaylen Sneed signs with Notre Dame!

7:13 AM - Punter/Kicker Bryce McFerson signs with Notre Dame!

7:15 AM - Offensive Tackle Aamil Wagner signs with Notre Dame!

7:18 AM - Offensive Lineman Ashton Craig signs with Notre Dame!

7:22 AM - Offensive Tackle Ty Chan signs with Notre Dame!

7:24 AM - Offensive Tackle Joey Tanona signs with Notre Dame!

7:32 AM - Tight End Holden Staes signs with Notre Dame!

7:34 AM - Defensive Back Jayden Bellamy signs with Notre Dame!

8:01 AM - Offensive Lineman Billy Schrauth signs with Notre Dame!

8:12 AM - Tight End Eli Raridon signs with Notre Dame!

8:13 AM - Running Back Jadarian Price signs with Notre Dame!

8:25 AM - Defensive End Tyson Ford signs with Notre Dame!

9:15 AM - Cornerback Benjamin Morrison signs with Notre Dame!

10:08 AM - Linebacker Niuafe Tuihalamaka signs with Notre Dame!

10:12 AM - Wide receiver Amorion Walker, who had been committed to Notre Dame since March, signed with Michigan this morning.

10:15 AM - Cornerback Jaden Mickey signs with Notre Dame!

10:25 AM - Wide Receiver Tobias Merriweather signs with Notre Dame!

AMORION WALKER - CJ WILLIAMS SITUATION

Notre Dame looks really bad right now after losing CJ Williams and Amorion Walker in a matter of days. Walker committed to Notre Dame back in March and Williams committed in August. Both took many visits to other schools, including multiple visits to the schools they signed with. Williams to USC and Walker to Michigan.

The Irish coaches knew about the visits and were told by both families that everything was good. It's fine they took people at their word, but these are professionals, they had to know that both situations were problematic. The fact Notre Dame seems completely unprepared for both of these flips shows wide receivers coach Del Alexander and OC Tommy Rees did a poor job of reading those situations.

It's not a shock to readers of Irish Breakdown or listeners of our podcast that Walker flipped to Michigan. Unless the staff has a wide receiver or two ready to turn to immediately that we don't know about it's a really bad look at they seemed so unprepared for this and continued to allow themselves to be misled on this recruitment.

Former Notre Dame cornerback commit Devin Moore signed with Florida.

