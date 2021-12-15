Backbase Partners With Blue Federal Credit Union To Revolutionize Members’ Retail And Business Banking Experiences

Midwest Members Credit Union has promoted two of their own within the Credit Union to Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer. Samantha Pritchett is the Chief Financial Officer with Midwest Members Credit Union. A graduate of Lindenwood University, her areas of expertise include Finance, Human Resources, Training, and Information Technology. She joined Midwest Members Credit Union in 2002 and has held many positions both member-facing and back office throughout the years. The opportunities of advancement through Midwest Members have enabled her to experience and understand the full circle of credit union business and effectively assist in the growth of Midwest Members. Mrs. Pritchett enjoys participating in Community Outreach Programs with the Credit Union and helping the members they serve.

MADISON COUNTY, IL ・ 5 DAYS AGO