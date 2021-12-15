ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Backbase Partners With Blue Federal Credit Union To Revolutionize Members’ Retail And Business Banking Experiences

By AIT News Desk
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew partnership will enable Blue Federal Credit Union to capture increased market share and launch a best-in-class engagement banking platform. Engagement Banking technology provider Backbase announced that it is partnering with Blue Federal Credit Union (Blue), a leading credit union headquartered in Wyoming and serving communities throughout the Western United States,...

