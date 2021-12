(JTA) — Following a court order, a Dutch lawmaker removed social media messages in which he drew parallels between COVID-19 measures and the treatment of Jews by the Nazis. Thierry Baudet, the 38-year-old leader of the Netherlands’ right-wing Forum for Democracy party and a member of the country’s House of Representatives, deleted the four messages from Twitter and Instagram on Thursday. The previous day, a judge in Amsterdam issued an injunction ordering the deletion of the content, prescribing a fine of 25,000 euros – or $28,000 – for each day that the content is still online.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO