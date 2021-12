Cold Iron Studios has announced that Season 2 for Aliens: Fireteam Elite is now available on all platforms. This update includes new content that is free for players with new weapons and cosmetics, along with the addition of Lifetime Stats and a new mode called Points Defense. Points Defense is a survival mode where your team must hold, protect and repair three strategic points while holding off waves of enemies. The new Nostromo Salvage Pack DLC is included with this and is $9.99 separately or included with Deluxe Edition owners. A breakdown of the additions is listed below along with the new trailer. You can read our review of Aliens: Fireteam Elite here.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO