Commentary: American democracy needs a grassroots coalition at home

This staff editorial solely represents the majority view of The Crimson Editorial Board. Democracy has failed. A second civil war is on the way. State secession is on the horizon. Well, maybe. At least a surprisingly sizable share of young Americans think so, according to the Institute of Politics Harvard Public Opinion Project’s Youth Poll. A staggering 52 percent of participants believe that the United States’ democracy has failed or is in trouble and, as bizarre as it is concerning, respondents on average report a 35 and 25 percent chance, respectively, that they will see a second civil war or a state secede in their lifetime. This lack of faith in our democracy and its stability among young adults is warranted; however, it is imperative that this vote of no confidence inspires even more engagement and activism, rather than despondency and disengagement.

HARVARD, MA ・ 13 DAYS AGO