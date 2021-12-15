ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Commentary: American democracy needs a grassroots coalition at home

arcamax.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week, the Biden administration hosted the Democracy Summit — a convening of leaders and organizations representing democracies around the world. The political context for these meetings is at once urgent and dire, including, and perhaps especially, here in the United States. Just look around. Signs of democratic...

www.arcamax.com

Comments / 0

Related
Houston Chronicle

Jesse Jackson: American democracy is under siege

“Renewing our democracy and strengthening our democratic institutions requires constant effort,” Joe Biden announced at the recent Summit for Democracy. Over the last 10 years, democracy has been in decline across the world and, as Biden admitted, in the United States. This is an understatement: American democracy is under...
U.S. POLITICS
The Monroe News

Extremists are replacing American democracy with fascism

In the political satire comic strip world where we’ve been living since 1970, New Agers are still trance-channeling, but now they’re taking their woo to state legislatures, public health agencies and school boards. Characters fighting to dominate are still wrapping everything in flags and helmets and conservative culture...
POLITICS
thefulcrum.us

Summit for Democracy needs improvements before reconvening

Kevin Frazier is a student at the Harvard Kennedy School and the University of California, Berkeley School of Law. Ravel, a former chair of the Federal Election Commission, is a member of the International Comitê Scientifico working on solutions to strengthen electoral justice. Two days of deliberation at the...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
chestertownspy.org

From and Fuller: Is American Democracy at Risk?

Every Thursday, the Spy hosts a conversation with Al From and Craig Fuller on the most topical political news of the moment. This week, From and Fuller discuss the future of democracy in the United States as new revelations continue to emerge on Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the presidential election of 2022, and polls suggest a growing minority of conservatives agree that violence might need to be used to secure election results.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Bakersfield Californian

Community Voices: Millions of Americans are ready for the end of democracy

Americans are famous for soldiering through crises. The way we live — the way we work, the way we consume, the way we are entertained, the way we worship — is so interwoven and well-oiled that we don’t have to worry about much else. It is a beautiful, free system, the envy of most of the world. Many of us do not have time, or the inclination, to worry too deeply about problems that do not immediately affect us. Some of our private lives are tragically shaken by events beyond our control — crime, illness, disaster — but the magnetic fields of these private tragedies are small. American society at large moves forward.
POLITICS
The Independent

Voices: Why America needs more communists

These last few weeks in Seattle have been days of high political drama. Opponents of city council member Kshama Sawant, an undiluted socialist,  have been trying to oust her by means of a recall campaign.They allege the 48-year-old, first elected in 2013, breached the standards expected of her office most grievously by letting hundreds of racial justice protesters into the city hall in in the summer of 2020 while Seattle was under Covid restrictions. They’ve also attacked her and urged her to be impeached for delivering a speech outside the home of the mayor.The final results of the recall...
POLITICS
blackchronicle.com

American democracy is tottering. It’s not clear Americans care.

During the opening speech at Thursday’s Summit for Democracy, President Joe Biden told the assembled international leaders that the stakes of their meeting were nothing less than existential: that the survival of democracy itself depended on what his audience did next. “We stand at an inflection point in our...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Sebastián Piñera
Yakima Herald Republic

Commentary: U.S. should be attending, not hosting, a democracy summit

Countries from around the world are rightfully skeptical of learning anything other than what not to do as they come to the United States for the first gathering of the Summit for Democracy this week. When it comes to identifying strategies to make democracies more resilient and inclusive, U.S. officials should take the role of learner rather than lecturer, of attendee rather than host.
U.S. POLITICS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Russia issues rebuke to American democracy summit'

The participants of the US-run Summit for Democracy, a virtual meeting being held on Thursday and Friday, will end up serving the interests of Washington, Russia's Foreign Ministry claimed on Thursday. Writing on her Telegram channel, spokeswoman Maria Zakharova suggested that the summit will give those taking part an "honorary...
POLITICS
floridanationalnews.com

Biden-Harris Administration to Restore and Strengthen American Democracy

From the first day in office and every day since, the Biden-Harris Administration has taken decisive action to restore and strengthen American democracy, from cracking down on corruption and promoting transparency to taking critical steps to ensure the federal government works for every American — no matter what they look like or where they live. This cause will be a guiding principle throughout the President’s time in office, and that includes prioritizing the fight to pass the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act to protect the sacred right to vote in free, fair, and secure elections.
U.S. POLITICS
Foreign Policy

Democracy Renewal Begins With Accountability at Home

There is an unmistakable irony in the United States hosting a summit for democracy less than a month after an international think tank formally categorized the country as a “backsliding democracy” for the first time and just a few months after the collapse of Washington’s 20-year democracy-building project in Afghanistan. But the current state of U.S. democracy offers critical lessons about the importance of government accountability to prevent abuses of power in domestic institutions and abroad.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Democracy#State Legislatures#Americans#Civil Rights Movement#Harvard#Youth Poll#Democratic
Harvard Crimson

American Youth Know Democracy is Failing

This staff editorial solely represents the majority view of The Crimson Editorial Board. Democracy has failed. A second civil war is on the way. State secession is on the horizon. Well, maybe. At least a surprisingly sizable share of young Americans think so, according to the Institute of Politics Harvard Public Opinion Project’s Youth Poll. A staggering 52 percent of participants believe that the United States’ democracy has failed or is in trouble and, as bizarre as it is concerning, respondents on average report a 35 and 25 percent chance, respectively, that they will see a second civil war or a state secede in their lifetime. This lack of faith in our democracy and its stability among young adults is warranted; however, it is imperative that this vote of no confidence inspires even more engagement and activism, rather than despondency and disengagement.
HARVARD, MA
Washington Post

Preparing for the democracy summit: Biden needs to start at home

This week 110 countries will meet virtually for a democracy summit. President Biden will host the gathering at a time illiberalism is on the rise both overseas and at home. In anticipation of the event, the Treasury Department will announce new sanctions “targeting people engaged in corruption, serious human rights abuse and who undermine democracy,” Reuters reports. That is a start.
IMMIGRATION
saportareport.com

Young Americans raise doubts about U.S. democracy in Harvard poll

American democracy is in trouble. That’s the assessment of most Gen Zers and Millennials responding to a national poll released Wednesday by the Institute of Politics at Harvard Kennedy School. In fact, 35% of all respondents said they’ll likely see a second Civil War during their lifetime. Over 52% of...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
Fox News

Biden, Democrats and China are to blame for America's stagflation mess

PROGRAMMING ALERT: Watch Peter Navarro discuss this topic and more on "Justice with Judge Jeanine" on Saturday, December 18. When President Joe Biden canceled the Keystone Pipeline and ended the leasing of Federal lands for oil and gas exploration, he not only ensured an energy price shock. He would spike food prices. To understand why is to understand the stagflationary morass America now finds itself in.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
arcamax.com

Commentary: Our democracy requires more than voting

Over the past few months, Newsweek has been following the progress of a petition from citizens asking Congress to continue sending monthly stimulus checks to Americans for the duration of the pandemic. With nearly 3 million signatures, it is one of the best-supported petitions ever run on Change.org. Sadly, it...
ELECTIONS
arcamax.com

New laws in Central America are upending Biden's fight against corruption

WASHINGTON — Journalist Julio López says he endured years of harassment and violence by the Nicaraguan government and its supporters for his investigative reporting on corruption and human rights. But in April 2018, the repression took a darker turn. Pro-government activists stole his cellphone and beat him unconscious...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy