Contrary To Popular Belief, Broadcom Is A Buy Today

NXP (NXPI) In 2016, Qualcomm (QCOM) announced the acquisition of NXP (NXPI) for $110 per share in a deal that required various international approvals including from China. In 2018, they bumped their offer to $127.50. Even this bump failed to keep up with comparable companies that had roared past NXP's share price move including their deal's premium (in other words starting from the baseline of the day before the original deal announcement). With the deal price or with its fundamental valuation, there was no downside in NXP. Nonetheless, when the deal broke over the Chinese regulatory hurdle, arbs did what they do: Freak out and sell immediately without price sensitivity. In some cases, this was due to narrow mandates preventing them from holding securities not in deals. In other cases, it was due to the fact that most deals close and many arbs simply don't know how to trade stocks when it doesn't involve just waiting for deals to close.

STOCKS ・ 9 HOURS AGO