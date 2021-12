New jobs are be coming to Florence! Innovative Construction Group, an offsite construction company, offering framing, design, wall panels and other products, has plans to build a facility in Florence. They are investing $35.6 million dollars in creating the facility which will offer 179 jobs. The facility is expected to open in the first half of next year at 2570 Florence Harley Blvd. Florence County gave a $1 million dollar grant to help IGC with related costs.

FLORENCE, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO