Letters to Santa

 6 days ago

TEACHER: Mrs. Kristie’s Kindergarten class at Hamlin PK8. I want the all green army men. I want a new Barbie house. I want Spinosaurus, Paw Patrol and tools. I want Chase the Autobot. Brycsan. Dear Santa,. I want a baby Grinch toy. Aubree. Dear Santa,. I want a...

NorthEast Times

Northeast postman helps kids send letters to Santa

Northeast postman Anthony “Stitch” Picariello is accepting letters on Santa’s behalf in a festive box at the Bustleton post office. Picariello says he tries to keep stickers, candy and letter templates stocked at the dropbox he decorated. Children can come deposit their letters, and thanks to Picariello, hear back from Santa.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Insider

Well-off parents are fighting over secondhand Christmas gifts and flipping them for extra cash amid the supply-chain crunch

IStock; Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images; Rebecca Zisser/Insider. Supply-chain issues have limited stocks of hot Christmas toys, leading well-off parents to buy used. One parent paid nearly four times the retail price for a secondhand version of a hard-to-find toy. A few parents are taking advantage, flipping toys on Facebook Marketplace for...
SHOPPING
Popculture

Multiple Bread Recalls Issued Just Ahead of Christmas

Recalls were issued last week, just before many Americans celebrate Christmas this weekend. Flowers Foods, Inc. announced a recall of Nature's Own Honey Wheat bread on Dec. 17, the day before Bosket Bread Company announced a recall of 15 bread products. Both recalls were for the same reason – undeclared allergens.
FOOD & DRINKS
State
West Virginia State
CinemaBlend

After Disney World Guest Dies, Firefighters Explain Why They Feel Park Visitors Could Be ‘In Danger’ Over The Holidays

Theme parks can be the most thrilling places on earth for fans. But just like many other tourist attractions, they also come with their share of potential risks and dangers – even at the Happiest Place on Earth. Following a recent death at Disney World, a firefighters union has raised concerns about the potential for increased danger over the holidays.
PUBLIC SAFETY
d1softballnews.com

United States, the viral storm is coming. Omicron peak after the holidays: “It will be a winter of sickness and death”

“For the unvaccinated, it will be a winter of disease and death. The only protection is the dose ». Word of US President Joe Biden, who speaks thus to the nation as the country prepares to withstand the onslaught of the Omicron variant, found in at least 30 states. Yes, because in the meantime the confirmation has arrived: in the coming weeks the Omicron variant of the Coronavirus will become dominant, predicts the United States Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Omicron is “growing rapidly,” says the director Rochelle Walensky, and could become “the dominant stock in the United States in the coming weeks. We have the tools to protect ourselves from Covid-19. We have vaccines, ”Walensky added during a meeting at the White House. “We have boosters”, but “masks in closed public environments, physical distancing, frequent hand washing, improved ventilation and tests to slow transmission” are also “vital”.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS San Francisco

Dog Flu Spreading In Southern California; ‘Just a Matter of Time’ Until It Hits Bay Area

By Juliette Goodrich & Molly McCrea The canine flu is now rapidly spreading in Southern California. Bay Area experts tell us it is only a matter of time before this virus moves further north into the Bay Area. Roughly 800 confirmed and suspected cases are reported. Seven dogs have died so far. Canine flu is highly contagious and it’s often misdiagnosed. The Lacher family in Southern California almost lost their dog and wanted to share their story with KPIX 5 and the Bay Area viewers. Brian Lacher always wanted a puppy, and the pandemic was the perfect time to get one. An adorable golden...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Person
Nighy
kciiradio.com

Holiday Shipping, Letters to Santa Deadlines Approaching

The holidays are fast approaching and residents should be mindful of shipping deadlines for those wishing to send or receive a package from afar. For expected delivery before December 25th among the lower 48 states, the recommended send-by date for the United States Postal Service ground service is December 15th, first-class mail service is December 17th, priority mail is December 18th, and priority mail express is December 23rd. The deadline is also approaching for children wanting correspondence from Kris Kringle, as the North Pole’s elves have placed a red mailbox in Washington’s Central Park for families to send letters. Those who drop off a letter labeled with a return address and name before December 19th are promised a letter back from Santa by Christmas Day.
WASHINGTON, IA
95.3 MNC

Not all White Elephant party gifts have to be gag gifts

Still looking for that last-minute gift idea for the family or office White Elephant Party? Listen up. There are some great ideas on a wish list from Indy100.com that your gift recipient will actually like. From a functioning Bananaphone to the hilarious-looking burrito blanket, you can remove the usual gag gifts that fit under the $40 ceiling, and instead get something fun and useful. Better to provide an actual thoughtful gift as opposed to something silly that will only provide entertainment for the party itself.
LIFESTYLE
loc.gov

Crafting from the Collections: Letters to Santa & Christmas Stories

This is a guest post by Rachel Gordon, educational programs specialist in the Library’s Informal Learning Office. The approach of the holidays brings many things – festive food, choosing and wrapping gifts, and a host of traditions to enjoy with family and friends. For those children who celebrate Christmas and participate in the tradition of Santa Claus, one of the highlights of the season is the all-important letter to Santa. There’s a lot riding on this correspondence. It’s not only about presents for the letter writers themselves, but an opportunity to reflect on behavior during the past year, or to generously ask for gifts for someone else.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
brctv13.com

Western Pocono Community Library Getting Letters to Santa

If you still need to chat with Santa, a Monroe County library has covered. The Western Pocono Community Library in Brodheadsville is getting your letters to Santa. The library has a magical mailbox that transports your letters straight to the north pole. You can drop your letter off any time during business hours through the 18th.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
NewsBreak
Society
ABC7 Chicago

Yule Love It: Entire NYC neighborhood turns into blazing holiday light show

DYKER HEIGHTS, Brooklyn -- It's hard to believe there was a time when Brooklyn's Dyker Heights neighborhood was not chockablock with scores of houses adorned with elaborate Christmas decorations and dazzling light displays. Lucy Spata remembers these dark ages all too well. She and her husband, Angelo, moved here in...
BROOKLYN, NY
uticaphoenix.net

Binghamton University students help deliver letters to Santa

The holidays are coming and Santa’s to-do list just got a lot longer. With the help of Binghamton University students and Macy’s, over 30,000 letters were sent to the North Pole. For every Christmas wish to Santa, Macy’s is donating $2 to the Make-A-Wish-Foundation. The foundation helps grant...
BINGHAMTON, NY

