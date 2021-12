The events of a Formula 3 Euroseries race at Magny-Cours on the 2004 French Grand Prix support bill provided a fascinating snapshot of two rising British stars. The winner on that Saturday had converted pole to a relatively easy victory, at least once ASM team-mate Alex Premat had served his penalty for a jump start. It was the third of the season for the Mercedes-backed British Formula 3 graduate, who would go on to score another four on his way to a dominant title. Meanwhile his McLaren-supported rival’s Manor Motorsport machine hadn’t been hooked up in the wet-dry qualifying and from 20th tangled with German driver Robert Kath.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO