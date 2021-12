No matter where you sit on the political spectrum, we might all be able to agree that the open border is a problem, and right now it looks like there’s no solution in sight. Unless, that is, you are Glenn Spencer of Palominas. He says he has invented a solution to protect the border and keep people from sneaking in. His says his method is effective, cheap and won’t harm the environment. In addition, it has metrics, a way to be accountable and a way to see if the technology actually works, something that’s lacking in other systems, according to Spencer.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 9 DAYS AGO