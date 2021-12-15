Feature Wednesday (Fridays)

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleIt’s Feature Wednesday! What happened to Feature Fridays? Nothing, don’t panic, I just felt this session about NSX migration from NSX-V to NSX-T needed priority in the schedule considering the support timeframe...

blogs.vmware.com

vmware.com

TKGI/OpsManager upgrading serveral worker nodes simultaneously?

Hi there, due to the recent log4j vulnerability we had to upgrade/do some workaround for our VMware products. We've used the following article https://www.vmware.com/security/advisories/VMSA-2021-0028.html as guidance. A couple of days ago the solution for the Operations Manager was to upgrade it to the newest version 2.10.23 (the article seems to have removed that suggestion in the meantime, for some reason). During the upgrade of our Kubernetes clusters, several worker nodes were upgraded simultaneously. Usually upgrades went worker node to worker node and didn't drain 4 worker nodes at the same time. There also seems no way to change such behaviour, so it must be either a new feature or a bug.
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Virtual Disk script failing for just 1 of my vms

I hope someone can find the time to assist me. I have a script that we run through jenkins (i didnt create it) where we target a VM or number of VMs and it will collect and compile virtual disk read/write rates and compile into a csv, up until this one VM things have been working flawlessly. I am pretty new to powershell and i think my co worker has helped me identify the issue but im not sure how to fix it. The vm im working with is a large DB server with over 30 vmdks.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
vmware.com

VMs on TreeNAS Core samba share permission problems.

I recently updated (unfortunately) both VMWare Workstation Pro and TrueNAS (freenas). After the update I got onto a problem that when I run a VM from a locale computer that its VM files (.vmx .vmd etc) are located on an SMB share on my TrueNAS (the SMB share is mounted as a disk in Windows), probably VMWare changes the permissions of the files (the .vmx file and some more), applying ACL permissions and removing everything else. This makes it impossible to access the VM after a restart of the local machine OR the VM itself. I have to go to the TrueNAS shell and manually do:
TECHNOLOGY
vmware.com

Re: "HSTS Missing From HTTPS Server" TCP/IP issue

My Nessus scanner returned me 3 new vulnerabilities for my vCenter 6.7 (Windows version) =>. Description: The remote HTTPS server does not send the HTTP "Strict-Transport-Security" header. 7444/tcp - HSTS Missing From HTTPS Server. Description: The remote HTTPS server does not send the HTTP "Strict-Transport-Security" header. 5443/tcp - HSTS Missing...
SOFTWARE
#Nsx
vmware.com

Re: Removing a hard disk from a VM

I have a Windows Server 2012 R2 server with 3 hard disks--C:, E:, and F:. I would like to safely remove E: from vSphere and the server so that I can free up disk space. I just wanted to confirm that this article--https://kb.vmware.com/s/article/1004910--is the correct process and that the disk space will be added back to the datastore.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

vSphere 7.0 Update 2 unable to upgrade

I have a large vSphere instance that I struggling to get to upgrade. We are running vmware vSphere version 7.0 Update 2b build 17958471 and have been for awhile. We regular backup this appliance and try to keep it up-to-date, however, we are failing short lately due to a fault we cant seem to shift. When trying to install anything above Update 2b, which includes update 3 and so on we get one of two errors. If we upgrade our solution with Update 2 aka 7.0.2.00200 to 7.0.2.00400, we get asked for the SSO password and then a error that just gets on my wick "Internal error occurs during the execution of the update process". We have tried this by invoking it through the management UI and also via the CDROM (with the patch-fp iso) using the CLI and nothing seems to get it going. Looking through the logs, I cannot see anything that points to bad play (other than a unknown error has occurred), so I am not sure what causes this. If we try and move to the next update version like 7.0.3, we get a pre check failure which again tells us nothing to what its failing on. I have tried a few culprits activities that I have seen, in the past, that have caused issues like removing our internal certificate and resetting it to default vmware one. We have also tried to deploy a new instance and restoring it from backup and then updating that with no success citing the same errors as above. With the security landscape being so bad at this moment, I am keen to get this resolved and really cant allow it to slip. Anyone else have this issue or give me some pointers to where to go/do?
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Windows 11 Guest on Windows 11 Host - Guest Crash

I'm now running windows 11 on my host, and a windows 11 guest. I'm having this strange crash problem, the windows 11 guest starts up with no issues and it works well for a while. But it crashes randomly, sometimes it takes only 10-20 minutes to crash, other times hours, I can't find a cause for it. When it crashes there's no blue screen or something like it, It simply freezes, mouse still moves, but no interaction is possible.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

vCenter add domain account from SSH

I have a weird situation with one of my vCenter servers. Luckily I still have an SSH session open with root privileges. I have local root admin account but I forgot my password for administrator@vsphere.local. So the password for administrator vsphere domain account is used in other places and for...
COMPUTERS
NewsBreak
Technology
vmware.com

cve-2021-44228 workaround for vCenter Server Appliance 6.0 U3j

We have tried to follow KB87081 workaround on our VMware vCenter Server 6.0U3j (essentials) appliance but we cannot find the line 72 mentioned in the article. I need to know where to add the line if this article is applicable on essentials version?. vCenter Server Appliance 6.0 U3j Workaround. vCenter...
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Log4j log insight usage in v4.7

I was looking to patch LogInsight following the article https://kb.vmware.com/s/article/87089 and noted it was only for v8.2-8.6. We are running a legacy version (v4.7) which we cannot immediately upgrade. Does anyone know if the log4j vulnerability is an issue for this older version of LI?. Thanks in advance.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Re: Big Sur Bridged Wifi Download Issues

I have upgraded my Mac to BigSur update and have VMware Fusion Pro 12.1.2 and have been having issues with bridged wifi on all my VMs. Lately I have been having issues downloading large files when using any VM. I get "Network Error" using Chrome, FireFox, IE, etc. I have also tried to downloading large files via command line on some of my linux boxes and it fails to download the file.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

3.0 install hangs

I received a notice in the 2.5.2 console that there was a major version upgrade available. I followed the instructions in the SHD guide and downloaded and deployed the OVA. It hangs at the appliance initialization script. I can ping the VM, but other than that there is no sign of life.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Application virtualization with SAML and 8 IdPs - possible?

A Windows application is used by multiple (20++) users, each in their own instance. These are to run centrally on an external (on premise) server. The authentication should be done via SAML, where 8 IdPs (coming e.g. from ADFS) have to be connected. There is no other connection between the AD and the external server, esp. no AD thrust. The application must at least be informed about the underlying SAML user. The individual user sessions are not needed to be persisted (temporary profiles are ok). A simple file exchange between the application on the server and the client environment is necessary. No decision has been made yet whether to have a native connection application on the client (similar to the normal terminal client aka mstsc) or to do it entirely through the browser.
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Re: CVE-2021-44228 Vmon log4J Issue

When i run "C:\Program Files\VMware\vCenter Server\python\python.exe" vMON.py I have an error message, could someone help ?. c:\Utils>"C:\Program Files\VMware\vCenter Server\python\python.exe" vMON.py. Traceback (most recent call last):. File "vMON.py", line 14, in <module>. content = json.load(f) File "C:\Program Files\VMware\vCenter Server\python\lib\json\__init__.py", lin. e 268, in load. parse_constant=parse_constant, object_pairs_hook=object_pairs_hook, **kw) File "C:\Program Files\VMware\vCenter Server\python\lib\json\__init__.py",...
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Workspace ONE 2111 and macOS – Freestyle Orchestrator Now Automates Mac Management

With the recent release of Workspace ONE version 2111, VMware brings you Freestyle Orchestrator, our game-changing workflow automation engine set to revolutionize the way you manage your organization’s Windows and macOS endpoints. The result of countless man hours of legendary VMware innovation, Freestyle Orchestrator enables admins to automate specific tasks by applying designated resources to devices based on granular criteria.
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

i have a macbook pro. i downloaded macOS 12 Monterey and am now unable to open vm fusion 11 on windo

I have a macbook pro. i downloaded macOS 12 Monterey and am now unable to open vm fusion 11 on windows 10 to use quicken rental pro. i have had vm many years and have become very frustrated while seeking support from vm fusion at this time. this is my second request and am almost ready to trash vm and look for other avenues for solving this problem. i have found no way to contact you for help. your online assistance is woefully lacking. l have enjoyed using vm for many years but my current experience leads me to believe that when the chips are down, your customer relations is falling very short. will you help before i look for help elsewhere? please restore my appreciation for your product and support.
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

how will vsan disk failure event impact on VM's filesystem?

Just curious about this question, assume that we are talking about vSAN version 6.7 or 7. If a VM(windows or linux) lives in a vSAN storage with policy ftt=1 and one of the data copy of this VM encounters vSAN disks permanent failure in which the copy resides in, will this situation influence VM's filesystem???
ACCIDENTS
vmware.com

Missing virtual disk files

I have the following problem. After several restores via Time Machine, I have noticed that 2 numbers (7 and 11) are missing from the individual virtual hard disks. What can I do to recover my data? Specifically, I probably need 2 folders. Thanks a lot!. Applications. appListCache. caches. mksSandbox-0.log. mksSandbox-1.log.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Enabling Apple GPU just gives a black screen (Monterey 12.1 host, Monterey 12.1 guest)

After my old macOS VM kept failing to start and didn't work with Apple GPU either, I tried to create a new one, but it still doesn't seem to work with Apple GPU. There's no VMware or Apple logo when booting, and the screen doesn't resize to what I've set it to in the config file (1280x720). Why doesn't it work? I have used Anka before on this same Mac, where the Apple GPU support worked no problem.
COMPUTERS

