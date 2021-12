It's finally here, Euphoria season 2 has an official trailer! Take a look at what's to come in the sequel to the sexy and scandalous HBO teen drama. It feels like its been an absolute age since we last checked in on Rue Bennett (Zendaya), and it basically has been! Euphoria first premiered all the way back in 2019 (before the world was ever the wiser of what was yet to come) and since we've been waiting for the second installment, but with COVID-19 getting in the way of production several times, nearly 3 years later we're finally getting our second season, premiering on HBO in January 2022!

TV SERIES ・ 3 HOURS AGO