ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Commentary: Human rights are the key to democracy

arcamax.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDemocracies are fragile, and human rights aren’t a given. That was the message human rights advocates delivered at the early December Summit for Democracy hosted by the United States and attended virtually by 110 countries. The summit, convened by President Joe Biden, was meant to energize nations around...

www.arcamax.com

Comments / 0

Related
Smithonian

Native Rights are Human Rights

On December 10, 1948 the United Nations General Assembly adopted and announced the proclamation of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR), the first global decree of human rights. As a result, International Human Rights Day is observed and celebrated annually across the world on December 10th every year. This year’s theme is equality and it specifically calls on society to address the rights of Indigenous peoples, among other vulnerable populations.
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
AFP

US announces new 'special coordinator' for Tibet

The United States named a new "special coordinator for Tibetan Issues" on Monday, who will be tasked with restarting dialogue between the Dalai Lama and China, as well as promoting "respect for the human rights" of Tibetans. By assigning the role to a high-ranking  official -- Under Secretary Uzra Zeya -- the Biden administration was demonstrating its commitment to addressing Tibetan issues, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in an announcement. While continuing to serve in her current role, Zeya will "promote dialogue between the government of the People's Republic of China (PRC) and the Dalai Lama, his representatives, or democratically elected Tibetan leaders," Blinken said. "She will promote respect for the human rights and fundamental freedoms of Tibetans, including their freedom of religion or belief," he added.
FOREIGN POLICY
arcamax.com

Hong Kong Democrats boycott election stage-managed by Beijing

Hong Kong held its first major election since Beijing dictated only “patriots” can govern the city, a move that wiped out the pro-democracy bloc and kept voters away. The turnout rate was about 29.3% as of 9:30 p.m. Hong Kong time, based on the latest government data about an hour before polls closed — compared with a record 58.3% in 2016. Only about 1.3 million out of more than 4.47 million registered electors voted. Results are expected on Monday.
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rodrigo Duterte
Person
Joe Biden
albuquerqueexpress.com

Community-based human rights defenders felicitated on Human Rights Day

New Delhi [India], December 13 (ANI/Heylin Spark): On the eve of Human Rights Day, ActionAid Association felicitated community-based human rights defenders from across the country. These are exceptional individuals and organisations who have been making strong interventions in different geographies across India on a wide range of issues, including child...
ADVOCACY
Fox News

Leader McConnell (R-KY) Reacts To Manchin’s Decision To Not Support Build Back Better, ‘Exactly What The Country Needed’

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) joined the Guy Benson Show to exclusively react to West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin’s decision to not support President Biden’s build-back better spending bill. McConnell also weighed in on former President Trump’s criticism of him and how he thinks the 2022 midterm elections are shaping up.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Human Rights Watch#Democracy#Human Rights Abuses#U N#Democratic#The White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Philippines
Country
Thailand
Country
Singapore
Country
China
Country
Egypt
NewsBreak
Human Rights
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Vietnam
The Atlantic

World War III?

I’ll keep this brief because there’s only so much gloom we can shoulder before the holidays, but anyone who pays attention to foreign policy—you, me, NATO, folks like that—are all wondering if Russian president Vladimir Putin is going to use the huge military force he’s building up along the border with Ukraine.
POLITICS
BBC

Iran execution of Heidar Ghorbani sparks rare anti-government protest

In a rare public display of defiance in Iran, protesters have shouted anti-government slogans outside the home of a Kurdish man who has been executed. Crowds gathered in Heidar Ghorbani's hometown of Kamyaran, in Kurdistan province, calling him a martyr. Ghorbani, who was 48, was convicted of the murder of...
PROTESTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy