Seneca Falls man faces several charges after stealing debit card, obtaining money from it

Police report the arrest of a 22-year-old following an investigation into a stolen debit card.

The investigation began in November and resulted in the arrest on Friday of Colton Fallon, 22, of Seneca Falls.

He’s accused of stealing a debit card and using it with another individual at different locations to obtain money.

He was charged with grand larceny, identity theft, unlawful possession of personal identification information, conspiracy, and two counts of petit larceny.

The charges will be answered at a later date.

