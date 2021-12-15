Deputies: Fugitive from justice arrested in Wayne County

Deputies arrested a Rochester woman on a fugitive from justice warrant in Wayne County.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says Erica Jones, 23, was released from the Wayne County Jail on an unrelated charge and had an active warrant out of York County, Pennsylvania.

The charge related to a retail theft and receiving stolen property.

Jones was transported to the Wayne County Jail to await arraignment and will be transported to Pennsylvania at a later date.

