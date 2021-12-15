Sodus man stopped for speeding on Rt. 104, later charged with driving while intoxicated

Deputies arrested a Sodus man following a traffic stop in Williamson.

Jed Waddell, 55, was traveling east on Route 104 in Williamson at a high rate of speed and failed to keep right.

A traffic stop determined that Waddell was intoxicated. He was found to have a BAC of 0.11% and was charged with DWI, DWI common law, speed over 55, failure to keep right, and refusal to submit to a preliminary breath screening.

He was taken to the Wayne County Jail for processing. The charges will be answered at a later date.

