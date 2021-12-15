Deputies: Ontario man threatened woman with a knife during incident

Deputies report the arrest of an Ontario man following a domestic disturbance during the early morning hours on Wednesday.

Justin Elliot, 31, was arrested following the disturbance after threatening a 39-year-old victim with a knife.

The 39-year-old was not injured. However, deputies say Elliot was charged with criminal possession of a weapon, menacing, and harassment.

The charges will be answered at a later date.

