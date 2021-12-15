European Energy connects 18.4 MW Solar near Bari in Italy

Rolls-Royce Holdings' Power Systems business unit is supplying its mtu fuel cell solutions for electrical peak load coverage for a hydrogen project at the container terminal currently under construction at the Port of Duisburg in Germany. “The hydrogen-powered mtu fuel cell solutions supply electrical power as soon as the public power grid reaches its limits, for example for the on-board power supply of ships berthed in the port or in the event of other load peaks,” the German-based company announced Thursday. In addition, two combined heat and power plants with 4000 series mtu hydrogen engines convert hydrogen into electricity, which will be fed into the supply network of the future container terminal or into the public grid. “The waste heat is used for process heat or for heating buildings in and around the port,” it added. Duisport is working with several partners to build a hydrogen-based supply network by 2023.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO