Energy Industry

European Energy connects 18.4 MW Solar near Bari in Italy

By European Energy
pv-magazine.com
 4 days ago

A new 18.4 MW solar park has been connected to the Italian grid by European Energy. The solar park is in Palo del Colle near Bari in Italy. It will be able to produce green power equivalent to the needs of 40,000 people. – We are very pleased to...

www.pv-magazine.com

pv-magazine.com

Q CELLS supplies photovoltaic modules for TotalEnergies’ largest solar power plant in France

A pioneering new solar PV plant in France, constructed by French global multi-energy company TotalEnergies using Q CELLS modules, aims to set a new standard in community-supported, low-carbon renewable energy production. Totalling 55 MWp, the recently completed 75 hectare solar farm northeast of Gien, in central-northern France, produces up to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

Albanian hydropower dam is now linked with 5.1 MW of solar

State-owned Albanian utility Korporata Elektroenergjetike Shqiptare (KESH) has completed construction on a 5.1 MW ground-mounted PV facility at the Qyrsaq dam in Vaun e Dejës, in Shkodër County, northwestern Albania. The solar park is expected to generate 7,000 MWh per year and operate in combination with the hydropower...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

The Hydrogen Stream: Fuel cell solutions for electrical peak load coverage

Rolls-Royce Holdings' Power Systems business unit is supplying its mtu fuel cell solutions for electrical peak load coverage for a hydrogen project at the container terminal currently under construction at the Port of Duisburg in Germany. “The hydrogen-powered mtu fuel cell solutions supply electrical power as soon as the public power grid reaches its limits, for example for the on-board power supply of ships berthed in the port or in the event of other load peaks,” the German-based company announced Thursday. In addition, two combined heat and power plants with 4000 series mtu hydrogen engines convert hydrogen into electricity, which will be fed into the supply network of the future container terminal or into the public grid. “The waste heat is used for process heat or for heating buildings in and around the port,” it added. Duisport is working with several partners to build a hydrogen-based supply network by 2023.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

Solar for hydroponics

A Chinese-Qatari research group has assessed the potential of integrating PV power generation with hydroponic farms (SAHFs), which are a kind of horticultural crops that do not use soil and utilize mineral nutrient solutions in an aqueous solvent, usually in greenhouses or closed spaces. “Hydroponic systems provide water-efficient food production...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

Alinta switches on Australia’s largest remote solar farm

Mining giant Fortescue Metals Group’s Chichester Hub iron ore operations are now being powered by solar energy, following the completion of the 60 MW Chichester Hub Solar Farm in the northern part of Western Australia. The Chichester Hub Solar Farm – which is developed, owned and operated by Alinta...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

Fimer, Enie to set up inverter factory in Algeria

Italian inverter maker Fimer and Algerian electronic components producer Entreprise Nationale des Industries Electroniques (ENIE) have created a joint venture to set up an inverter factory at an undisclosed location in Algeria. The announcement was given yesterday by the Italian embassy in Algeria, which said on Twitter the agreement represents...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

European Commission suggests zero-emission building mandate for 2030

Trade body SolarPower Europe this afternoon welcomed a European Commission proposal to mandate all new buildings in the bloc be zero-emission structures from 2030, and said the measure, if approved, would “mainstream the installation of on-site solar and [energy] storage in building renovations.”. The commission today proposed new buildings...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

PGE to build 100 MW solar park in Poland

PGE Energia Odnawialna, the renewable energy unit of Polish state-owned utility Polska Grupa Energetyczna (PGE), has secured a permit to build a 100 MW solar park in Grębów, in Tarnobrzeg county, Subcarpathia province, in southeastern Poland. The solar park will likely become operational by the end of 2023....
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

North Macedonia streamlines two PV projects totaling 155 MW

The government of North Macedonia has granted strategic investment status to two photovoltaic projects with a combined capacity of 155 MW. One of the two facilities has a capacity of 85 MW and is being planned by Renewable Power International in the municipality of Karbinci, in the eastern part of North Macedonia.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

BNZ will build a 45MW solar PV plant in Lazio – Italy

This will be BNZ’s first plant to be built in Italy, a country in which it expects to install an approximate capacity of 500MWp by 2024. The clean energy produced at the plant will avoid roughly 23,000 tonnes of CO2 equivalent emissions per year, which is about 40,000 London-New York City flights. The electricity production would be able to supply the annual electricity needs of around 16,000 people. In addition, BNZ estimates that it will create around 300 direct and indirect jobs by 2024.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

Engenera kickstarts bumper solar project for Nissan

North-East-based renewable energy company, Engenera Renewables Group is gearing up to start work on the biggest project in its history after Nissan secured the green light to install an additional 20MW solar farm at its UK plant, the next milestone for its EV36Zero project and the company’s journey to carbon neutrality.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

Magnora ASA: Evolar AB brings perovskite technology to the South Asian PV market

India’s high energy demand and ambitious climate commitment calls for a strong growth in renewables, with solar PV to expand from 50 to 450 GW installed capacity by 2030. These energy challenges can be most effectively addressed through collaboration and innovation, as is now the case, with Sweden’s Evolar AB and a pioneering Indian company currently operating in silicon module manufacturing. Both companies will be participating in a joint development project to develop highly efficient perovskite/silicon tandem solar modules for the Indian market.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

South African-owned miner confirms 185 MW solar plan for Zimbabwe

South African-owned miner Zimbabwe Platinum has confirmed plans trailed by French-language, African business website Ecofin to spend US$201 million on 185 MW of solar generation capacity at two of its sites. Zimplats, which is owned by South African holding company Impala Platinum, outlined its ten-year capital spending plans in an...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

Developers sign PPAs for solar parks in Germany

German utility RWE and solar developer Enerparc have concluded a power purchase agreement for a solar park in the German state of Hesse, while GP Joule and Airbus Helicopters have sealed a deal for a new PV array. Enerparc is currently building a PV plant in Lauterbach, Hesse, with a...
INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

Swiss Solar to build 1.5 GW PV module fab in Turkey

The company plans to install three production lines for the manufacture of bifacial PV modules with an annual capacity of up to 1.5 GW. “This decision was made due to an acute shortage of products,” said Swiss Solar. “Even while doubling the production volume (as compared to 2020) and crossing the 1 GW of total annual capacity, it was not possible to meet the needs of regular customers.”
WORLD
pv-magazine.com

Sembcorp builds 360 MW battery in the UK

Sembcorp Energy UK, a unit of Singapore-based Sembcorp Industries, has announced it will build a 360 MW battery at its site at Wilton International on Teesside, which is a built-up area around the River Tees in the northeast of England. “At the Wilton International site, Sembcorp Energy UK has available...
INDUSTRY

