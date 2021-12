A new artisanal bakery could open in Senegal as early as the end of March, delivering fresh, tasty bread that is also produced CO2-neutrally with solar power. The special thing about it: The bakery will be completely set up in a container and shipped to Senegal from Munich by the German start-up Solarbakery. The solar modules and the mounting system are then unpacked and installed on site. The equipment for the bakery and a carefully separated, insulated, and air-conditioned room will remain in the ship's container, which is almost 14 meters long and 2.45 meters wide. A battery storage system is also embedded in the container and is intended to provide enough power for the early shift.

