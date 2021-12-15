ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

11 Indonesians Dead, 25 Missing In Malaysia Boat Sinking

By AFP News
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

At least 11 Indonesian migrants died and 25 are believed to be missing after a boat sank Wednesday in stormy weather off southern Malaysia, authorities said. Indonesians looking for work sometimes try to enter neighbouring Malaysia illegally by making...

Related
The Independent

At least 11 dead and dozens more missing after refugee boat capsizes in stormy winter weather off Malaysia

At least 11 people were killed after a boat carrying Indonesian refugees capsized in stormy winter weather in the South China Sea off the coast of Malaysia. Around 25 people are still missing, Malaysian authorities said. The boat with 50 migrants on board sank around 4.30am on Wednesday off the coast of Tanjung Balau in southeastern Malaysia, announced the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency.The maritime agency rescued 14 people following a search and rescue mission. The survivors and the boat were found on a beach in Tanjung Balau along with passengers’ personal belongings like pictures, wallets, bags and clothes. The survivors...
ACCIDENTS
whtc.com

Five more bodies recovered after boat capsizes off Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysian authorities recovered on Thursday the bodies of five more people who had been missing since their boat capsized off the country’s south a day earlier, officials said, bringing the death toll from the accident to 16. The dead included 10 men and six...
ACCIDENTS
KEYT

Ship sinks off Madagascar coast; 17 dead and 68 missing

ANTANANARIVO, Madagascar (AP) — A cargo ship illegally carrying 130 passengers sank off Madagascar’s northeastern coast, killing at least 17 people and leaving 68 missing. The Maritime and River Port Agency said in a report Monday that at least 45 people have been rescued from the waters of the Indian Ocean. The report said the ship, the Francia, had left the city of Antanambe, in the eastern Mananara North district in the early hours of Monday and it was heading south toward the port of Soanierana Ivongo. Jean Edmond Randrianantenaina, director-general of the Maritime and River Port Agency, said that as the Francia was registered as a cargo ship, it was not authorized to carry passengers and Antanambe is not an official port.
ACCIDENTS
AOL Corp

Rain, lava from Indonesian volcano hamper search for missing

LUMAJANG, Indonesia (AP) — Heavy rains and torrents of hot lava and mud sliding down an erupting volcano on Indonesia's Java island have put search and rescue operations for more than a dozen missing on hold, officials said Wednesday. Mount Semeru erupted on Saturday, killing at least 39 people...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Indonesia raises Semeru volcano alert, fearing new eruption

Indonesian authorities raised the alert level for the highest volcano on Java island, saying Mount Semeru could blow up again after a sudden eruption earlier this month left 48 people dead and 36 missing in villages that were buried in layers of mud. Indonesia’s geological agency said Saturday it picked up increasing activity that could trigger an avalanche of lava and searing gas, similar to the Dec. 4 eruption, which was preceded by heavy monsoon rains that partially collapsed a lava dome on the 3,676-meter (12,060-foot) mountain. About 8 million cubic meters (282 million cubic feet) of sand from...
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

More than 50,000 forced from homes in Malaysian floods

More than 50,000 people have been forced from their homes in Malaysia and at least seven are dead after the country faced some of its worst floods for years, officials said Monday. A weekend of torrential rain caused rivers to overflow, flooding towns and villages and cutting off major roads, with many motorists left trapped in their vehicles for hours. The number of evacuees across the country rose to about 51,000 on Monday, according to official data, with the worst-hit area being the eastern state of Pahang, where some 32,000 were forced from their homes. The country's wealthiest and most populous state Selangor, surrounding the capital Kuala Lumpur, has been badly affected -- which is unusual as it typically avoids the worst of the monsoon floods.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Boat capsizing in Channel: 26 dead migrants identified

The Paris prosecutor said 26 migrants have been formally identified, including seven women, a teenager and a 7-year-old girl, in the tragic capsizing last month of a boat in the English Channel that cost the lives of at least 27 people trying to reach Britain The identity of one migrant remains unknown, Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau said in a statement Tuesday. Investigators were able to confirm the identity of 16 Iraqi Kurds, including four women, a 16-year-old teenager and a 7-year-old girl. Amid victims were also an Iranian Kurd, three Ethiopians including two women, a Somali woman, four...
ACCIDENTS
Reuters

Indonesian Muslims hold Friday prayers in shadow of deadly volcano

PENANGGAL, Indonesia, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Indonesian Muslims gathered for Friday prayers in an evacuation centre on the slopes of Mount Semeru, where thousands of people remain in limbo after a series of eruptions in the past week by the volcano left thousands homeless. The 3,676-metre (12,060 foot) volcano erupted...
RELIGION
AFP

Floods in Malaysia displace more than 30,000 people

More than 30,000 people were evacuated from their homes in Malaysia on Sunday as the country battles some of its worst flooding in years. The tropical Southeast Asian nation often sees stormy monsoon seasons towards the end of the year, with flooding regularly prompting mass evacuations. Downpours since Friday have caused rivers to overflow, submerging many urban areas and cutting off major roads, leaving thousands of motorists stranded. More than 30,000 flood victims across eight states and territories were recorded on an official government website, with over 14,000 of them in the central state of Pahang.
ENVIRONMENT
b975.com

Indonesian president bolsters rescue, recovery efforts after deadly eruption

Jakarta (Reuters) – Indonesian President Joko Widodo promised on Tuesday to bolster evacuation efforts and repair damaged homes after visiting the Mt. Semeru disaster zone following the devastating volcanic eruption on Java. The 3,676 metre high volcano erupted spectacularly on Saturday, shooting a towering cloud of ash into the sky...
ASIA
The Independent

Rescue workers in Malaysia free people trapped by flooding

Rescue teams on Monday worked to free people trapped by Malaysia’s worst flooding in years after heavy rains stopped following more than three days of torrential downpours in the capital and around the country. At least three people were reported to have died as a result of the flooding.At least 10,000 people were trapped by floods over the weekend and Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said rains had dumped more water on the capital and surrounding Selangor state than the monthly average for this time of the year, which is marked by monsoons and wet weather.The amount of rain...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

Teenager who KNEW he had Covid refused to isolate and instead partied at a nightclub - forcing 150 revellers and staff into quarantine over Christmas

A Covid-positive teenager who decided to keep partying despite knowing he had the virus will mean 150 revellers will spend Christmas in isolation. The teenager, 19, spent the night at the popular nightclub Loverboy in Adelaide's city centre despite receiving a notification he had tested positive to Covid-19. He is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

More than 100 dead in Philippines typhoon

At least 109 people have been killed in the strongest typhoon to hit the Philippines this year, official tallies showed Sunday, as efforts to deliver water and food to devastated islands ramped up. Ten people also died on the Dinagat Islands, provincial information officer Jeffrey Crisostomo told AFP.  That took the overall number of reported deaths to 109, according to the latest official figures, making it one of the deadliest storms to hit the country in recent years. 
ENVIRONMENT
The Week

Death toll from Philippines typhoon reaches 169

The typhoon that ravaged the central Philippines on Thursday and Friday has killed at least 169 people, the BBC reports. According to The Associated Press, the death toll is likely to continue rising as isolated towns that suffered communications outages re-establish contact with authorities. Most of the deaths resulted from falling trees and walls, flash floods, and landslides.
ENVIRONMENT
Interesting Engineering

What Makes the Omicron Variant So Dangerous?

The WHO has confirmed that, by December 19, the Omicron variant had spread to more than 89 countries. Many epidemiologists believe that Omicron will shortly become the dominant strain of COVID-19, replacing the delta variant (which is currently the dominant coronavirus variant). Compared to Delta, Omicron is capable of multiplying 70 times faster inside the human respiratory tract.
PUBLIC HEALTH
