OJ Simpson 'completely free' after parole ends

Cover picture for the articleO.J. Simpson is a "completely free man". The former NFL star had been on parole since October 2017 after serving nine years in prison for a kidnapping and armed robbery in Las Vegas, but a spokesperson for the Nevada Department of Public Safety have confirmed his behaviour is no longer under...

Chad Johnson's Fiancé Sharelle Rosado Speaks On Evelyn Lozada Assault

It has been nearly a decade since Chad Johnson was arrested for physically assaulting ex-wife Evelyn Lozada, but he continues to be haunted by the incident. The former NFL star would go on to serve out 12 months probation in connection with the case, but his professional football career never quite recovered after Johnson was released from the Miami Dolphins following the assault.
OJ Simpson a free man after parole ends: police

OJ Simpson, the professional football player-turned-movie-star whose double murder trial gripped and divided the United States, is a free man after finishing his parole, police said Tuesday. Simpson, who is now 74, was released from jail in Nevada in 2017, where he had served nine years for armed robbery in a case revolving around sports memorabilia. He had been due to finish parole in February. "The Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners conducted an early discharge hearing for Mr. Simpson," Nevada Police spokesman Kim Yoko Smith said. "A decision to grant early discharge from parole was ratified on December 6, 2021. The Board awarded credits in an amount equal to the time remaining on the sentence to reduce the sentence to time served."
OJ Simpson a free man as parole ends early in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (AP) — O.J. Simpson is a free man. The 74-year-old former football hero and actor, acquitted California murder defendant and convicted Las Vegas armed robber was granted good behavior credits and discharged from parole effective Dec. 1, a day after a hearing before the Nevada Board of Parole, Nevada State Police spokeswoman Kim Yoko Smith said Tuesday.
