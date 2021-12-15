ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donyell Malen: I can give a lot more to Borussia Dortmund

By Brian Szlenk Straub
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDonyell Malen is confident that he can give a lot more to Borussia Dortmund after a slow start to life in Germany. Expectations were sky high when Borussia Dortmund spent 30 million euros to sign Donyell Malen in the summer transfer window. The Netherlands international arrived as an indirect replacement for...

FanSided

Borussia Dortmund player ratings from 3-2 defeat to Hertha Berlin

Borussia Dortmund had an evening to forget in Berlin, as they ended their year with a 3-2 defeat to Hertha BSC. Disaster struck for Borussia Dortmund on Saturday evening, as Hertha Berlin came from behind to hand them a 3-2 defeat. The result leaves Marco Rose’s side nine points behind Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga standings going into the winter break. And it is fair to say that their hopes of winning the Bundesliga title this season are now very slim, if not all but over.
SOCCER
fearthewall.com

Man of the Match Poll: Borussia Dortmund Gifts Hertha Berlin Three Points

Borussia Dortmund’s match against Hertha Berlin felt like being trapped at a While Elephant party. Maybe it’s the eggnog talking, but should one really be surprised that 2nd place Dortmund lost to 15th place Hertha? I think I can speak for all BVB fans when I say that we didn’t want a lot for Christmas...all we wanted was a win to close out the year!
SOCCER
SkySports

Nico stunner gives Barcelona late win over Elche as Borussia Dortmund suffer surprise loss - European round-up

A stunning late goal from 19-year-old substitute Nico gave Barcelona three precious points as they beat Elche 3-2 at the Nou Camp in La Liga on Saturday. After two league games without a win and a humiliating 3-0 loss to Bayern that knocked them out of the Champions League in the group stage for the first time in almost two decades, Barca's coach Xavi Hernandez was desperate for a win to take some of the pressure off his player's shoulders.
UEFA
vavel.com

Goals and Highlights: Hertha Berlín 3-2 Borussia Dortmund in Bundesliga

Watch the best moments of the match. Goal! Raphael Guerreiro is the provider and Steffen Tigges is the executioner, dispatching the cross into the right of the goal from close in with his head. The score is 3-2 2:15 PM2 hours ago. 81'. Substitution Dortmund. Off: Brandt. Enter: Steffen Tigges.
SOCCER
Sebastian Kehl
Donyell Malen
Jadon Sancho
FanSided

Abject Borussia Dortmund suffer second half capitulation against Hertha BSC

Borussia Dortmund ended their year with a damaging defeat, losing 3-2 away to Hertha BSC on the back of a poor and disjointed second half performance. Borussia Dortmund suffered yet another embarrassing capitulation on Saturday, leaving their hopes of winning the Bundesliga title in disarray. And this time it came against a Hertha Berlin side that was hammered 4-0 by Mainz 05 earlier this week and has been woeful all year long, making the performance and result even more unforgivable.
UEFA
FanSided

Sebastian Kehl not expecting big movement at Borussia Dortmund in the January transfer window

Sebastian Kehl does not expect Borussia Dortmund to be too active during the upcoming January transfer window. The January transfer window is set to open in two weeks’ time. But it is set to be a quiet month in terms of transfers for Borussia Dortmund, with Sebastian Kehl saying that he does not see any big movement happening both in terms of arrivals and departures.
SOCCER
The Independent

Marco Richter bags brace as Hertha Berlin claim shock win over Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund suffered a shock 3-2 defeat at Hertha Berlin to slip nine points behind Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich heading into the winter break.Julian Brandt had given the visitors a 31st-minute lead at the Olympiastadion, but Ishak Belfodil had equalised early in the second half.Dortmund, missing England midfielder Jude Bellingham through suspension, then were left stunned when Marco Richter struck twice.Although Steffen Tigges headed in with seven minutes left, there was no grandstand finale as Tayfun Korkut’s side held out to move up to 11th.Jesper Lindstrom’s first-half goal proved enough to give Eintracht Frankfurt a 1-0 win over derby rivals...
SOCCER
#Borussia Dortmund#Bvb#Sportbild Malen#Psv Eindhoven#Arsenal
The Independent

Booing happens – Thomas Tuchel won’t take flak from Chelsea fans personally

Thomas Tuchel has vowed not to take Chelsea fans’ frustrations personally as the boss bids to lift the Blues out of a mini slump.Chelsea have slipped four points behind leaders Manchester City in the Premier League table after recording just three wins across their last seven top-flight outings.The Blues will face Wolves at Molinuex on Sunday, provided the Stamford Bridge squad pass Saturday’s Covid tests in sufficient numbers.NG. 🥰 pic.twitter.com/uvy12S3xZh— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 18, 2021And Tuchel remains adamant the results will swing back in the right direction, given his side’s continued positive performances.Chelsea were booed off by some fans...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

English football battles on with reduced fixture list amid coronavirus crisis

The coronavirus crisis has wreaked havoc with this weekend’s English football fixtures as just over half the games in the top four divisions have been postponed.Five of this weekend’s 10 scheduled Premier League matches and 19 English Football League fixtures have been called off due to positive Covid-19 tests.Premier League managers will meet on Monday to discuss the Covid crisis engulfing the competition, with Newcastle boss Eddie Howe saying the top flight’s integrity is “on a knife edge”.Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard revealed a meeting was being organised by the league early next week to tackle “concerns and unanswered questions”,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester City three points clear at Christmas as Liverpool and Chelsea are held

Manchester City secured the Christmas number one spot with a 4-0 demolition of Newcastle at St James’ Park.Pep Guardiola’s side recorded an eighth straight Premier League win and sit three points clear at the top.Ruben Dias’ opener – after an awful mistake by Newcastle’s Ciaran Clark – set City on their way and Joao Cancelo’s rocket doubled their lead.Riyad Mahrez’s 50th Premier League goal for the club made it 3-0 after 63 minutes as ruthless City exposed the struggling Magpies’ defensive weaknesses.Raheem Sterling tapped in a late fourth as Newcastle remain second from bottom.City are clear of Liverpool after the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Mikel Arteta confirms allegation of racial abuse in Arsenal’s victory at Leeds

Leeds are braced for a Premier League investigation after Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta confirmed some of his players had been racially abused by a fan during his side’s 4-1 win at Elland Road.Gabriel Martinelli’s first-half brace and further goals from Bukayo Saka and substitute Emile Smith Rowe secured Arteta’s impressive side a third straight league win.The Gunners cashed in against a depleted Leeds side, who were without 10 first team players through injury and suspension, but the Londoners’ classy display was marred by football’s latest racist incident.Arteta said: “Yes, unfortunately I can confirm that. It was reported to the stadium...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
Bundesliga
Soccer
Europe
Germany
Netherlands
Sports
The Independent

Chelsea boss says game going ahead put players’ health and safety at ‘huge risk’

Thomas Tuchel has criticised the Premier League for putting Chelsea at “huge risk” by forcing the coronavirus-hit Blues to play Sunday’s top-flight clash at Wolves.Chelsea were missing seven players through positive Covid-19 tests and opted not to risk Jorginho at Molineux after inconclusive results for the Italy midfielder.The Blues saw their request for a postponement rejected, and could only field 14 outfield players in their match squad with N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic and Trevoh Chalobah also struggling for match fitness.Six of the weekend’s top-flight fixtures had already been called off following Covid outbreaks at various clubs but the Blues’ game...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

No Covid suspension for Premier League – reports

Premier League clubs have decided against any suspension of the season as a means of bringing the Covid-19 crisis under control, according to reports.Six of the 10 matches due to be played in the top flight last weekend were postponed because of outbreaks of cases within clubs.It had been reported that clubs would consider calling off the round of games scheduled for December 28 to 30.However, following a shareholders’ meeting involving representatives of the 20 clubs on Monday, it has been reported that a decision has been taken to continue with the season as planned, and that any decisions to postpone individual matches will continue to be taken by the Premier League board on a case-by-case basis. Read More Lee Johnson promises ‘blood and guts’ performance when Sunderland visit ArsenalFormer British Olympic luge athlete AJ Rosen dies aged 37Manchester United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka given driving ban and fine
PREMIER LEAGUE
FanSided

Mino Raiola not ruling out another year at Borussia Dortmund for Erling Haaland

Mino Raiola has said that it is possible Erling Haaland could stay at Borussia Dortmund beyond the end of the current season. Even though the summer transfer window is still more than six months away, speculation about Erling Haaland’s future is dominating headlines across Europe. The Borussia Dortmund striker is attracting the interest of the biggest clubs in the world, including Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, Manchester City, Manchester United, Paris St. Germain and Chelsea.
SOCCER
