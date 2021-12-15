ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seneca Falls, NY

Seneca Falls woman accused of stealing money from multiple registers at Walmart

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3klCDi_0dNIXqVs00

Police report the arrest of a 22-year-old Seneca Falls woman following a larceny investigation at Walmart.

Katelyn Carlsen-Veeder, 22, is accused of stealing money from several registers on different dates and times at the store.

She was charged with petit larceny and falsifying business records.

She was released on appearance tickets and will answer the charges at a later date.

Get the latest headlines delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for our Morning Edition to start your day. FL1 on the Go! Download the free FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad).

Comments / 2

Related
FingerLakes1.com

Macedon man accused of damaging property

A Macedon man faces charges after investigators say he damaged property. Deputies say Ariane E. Thompson-Fortune, age 38, of Vandy Drive in Macedon began breaking items that did not belong to him at the residence. Ariane caused over $500.00 dollars of damage. Ariane also struck the victim of the damaged property in the face. Thompson-Fortune was charged with Criminal Mischief 3rd, and Harassment 2nd.
MACEDON, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Geneva man faces burglary charge after being arrested inside home

A Geneva man has been arrested by Geneva police and charged with burglary. On 12.16.2021 @ approximately 1:57pm, the Geneva Police Department Uniformed Division arrested the following individual for Burglary in the 2nd Degree, a C Felony. On 12.6, 2021 the individual allegedly, entered and remained unlawfully in a dwelling with the intent to commit petit larceny while inside said dwelling.
GENEVA, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Walworth woman charged in alleged domestic dispute with ex-boyfriend

A Walworth woman faces charges after an alleged domestic incident involving her ex-boyfriend. Wayne County Deputies arrested Cheyenne D. Draudt, age 20, of Walworth following a reported domestic incident. It is alleged that Draudt struck her ex-boyfriend three times while he was holding their three month old child and intentionally damaged the child’s crib during the incident.
WALWORTH, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seneca Falls, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Seneca Falls, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Lyons man faces multiple charges after alleged domestic incident

A Lyons man faces kidnapping and other charges after an alleged domestic incident. The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reports the arrest on Sunday December 19th, 2021 of a Town of Lyons man for Kidnapping in the second degree, Unlawful Imprisonment in the first degree, Assault in the third degree, Menacing in the second degree, Criminal Obstruction of Breathing/Blood Circulation and Criminal Mischief in the fourth degree.
LYONS, NY
FingerLakes1.com

State Police arrest man on felony DWI charge

On December 19, 2021 at approximately 11:54 p.m., troopers in Bath observed a vehicle run at red light at the intersection of West Washington Street and West Morris Street almost colliding with a State Police vehicle. Troopers conducted a vehicle and traffic stop on the vehicle and interviewed the driver,...
BATH, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android#Petit#Fingerlakes1 Com App
FingerLakes1.com

Guns discovered at Mexico BOCES after investigation of social media threat

Police in Mexico, NY have detained three people and have discovered at least two handguns after a social media threat this morning. Syracuse.com reports students at the BOCES campus in Mexico have been sent home or to their regular schools for the day after the School Resource Officer and Oswego County Sheriff’s Deputies investigated the threat. A social media bomb threat was reported at about 7:30 this morning. Investigators found guns and drug paraphernalia inside the school.
MEXICO, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Sodus woman arrested on Ontario County Sheriff’s Department warrant

A Sodus woman has been arrested on an Ontario County Sheriff’s Department warrant. The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reports the arrest of Tammy Gray-Miller, age 57, of Sodus. On December 19th, 2021 a Deputy was dispatched to an assist to a citizen at the address. Upon investigation into the assist it was confirmed that Ms. Gray-Miller had an active bench warrant out of Ontario County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear and pay fine. Ms. Gray-Miller was turned over to Ontario County Sheriff’s Office for processing.
SODUS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
FingerLakes1.com

Missing Ithaca woman found safe

Authorities say the missing Ithaca woman who was reported missing on December 16 was located safely. Sylvie Ginenthal, 37, of Ithaca had last been seen around 9:30 a.m. on December 16. She went for a walk in the city and that’s when authorities say they were alerted that she was...
ITHACA, NY
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

60K+
Followers
11K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy