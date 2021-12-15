Seneca Falls woman accused of stealing money from multiple registers at Walmart

Police report the arrest of a 22-year-old Seneca Falls woman following a larceny investigation at Walmart.

Katelyn Carlsen-Veeder, 22, is accused of stealing money from several registers on different dates and times at the store.

She was charged with petit larceny and falsifying business records.

She was released on appearance tickets and will answer the charges at a later date.

