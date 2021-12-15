Dollar store incident leads to charges in Seneca Falls

A Palmyra man has been charged with following too closely after an injury accident at the intersection of Route 31 and Hanley Rd. in Palmyra. Timothy King of Palmyra was operating his vehicle Westbound on State Route 31 approaching the intersection at Hanley Road. Richard Mumford of Geneva was stopped facing West on State Route 31 preparing to turn left onto Hanley Road. Mr. King Struck the rear of Mr. Mumford’s car. Mr. Mumford who was transported by Port Gibson Ambulance to Newark Wayne Community Hospital for complaint of pain in his back. Mr. King was ticketed for following too closely.

PALMYRA, NY ・ 9 HOURS AGO