Dollar store incident leads to charges in Seneca Falls
Police arrested a 25-year-old following a disturbance at the Dollar General in Seneca Falls.
Eugene Peek, 25, violated a court order and was charged with criminal contempt.
He was processed and transported to the Seneca County Jail.
The charges will be answered at a later date.
