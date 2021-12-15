ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Oppo Find N folding smartphone unveiled

By Roland Hutchinson
GeekyGadgets
GeekyGadgets
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Oppo is launching a new folding smartphone, the Oppo Find N and the handset comes with a 7.1-inch folding display, plus a 5.49-inch secondary display. The 5.49-inch display has a resolution of 1972 x 988 pixels and the 7.1-inch folding display has a resolution of 1792 x 1920 pixels....

www.geeky-gadgets.com

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Apple Just Announced A Brand New iPhone—And It's Actually Affordable!

Is it ever not a good time to hear about a new Apple iPhone product headed our way — especially when that iPhone is slated to cost far less money than most? A rumor has emerged that Apple is set to release the third-generation iPhone SE in the first quarter of next year, which means it could be in your hands as early as spring 2020. If you have been holding off on buying a new iPhone and just can’t fathom paying four-digit prices, this could prove the smartphone of your dreams. But what can you expect from this latest model? Here’s everything we know so far about the third-gen iPhone SE.
CELL PHONES
CNET

7 Walmart deals you won't find at Amazon

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. As the holiday shopping season continues, retailers are constantly trying to one-up and undercut each other's deals. While that often translates into better savings for us, it also makes it more difficult to tell if you're actually getting the best deal or if it is even cheaper somewhere else. Instead of sorting through page after page and comparing prices, let us do that for you.
SHOPPING
BGR.com

Crazy wireless camera that lets your phone see anywhere is $31 today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Unless you’re a BGR Deals reader, you might not have even heard of Depstech’s wireless borescope cameras before now. Don’t feel bad because most people out there probably have no idea what they are.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone#Mobile Processor#Smart Phone#The Oppo Find N#5 49 Inch#Qualcomm#Android News#Mobile Phone News
SPY

The Best 85-Inch TVs You Can Buy in 2021 – Compare Top Models & Shop Black Friday Deals!

Once upon a time, you needed a projector and a dedicated room if you wanted to build a proper home theater. Today, the glory of 85-inch TVs makes it easier than ever to upgrade your living room with a cutting-edge 4K or 8K TV. And as we approach Black Friday and Christmas 2021, the year’s best 85-inch TVs are seriously discounted, with total savings up to $2,000 — even on new 2021 models. As recently as 2020, if you were looking to buy a new 85-inch TV for your living room or home theater, there were only a handful of choices....
CELL PHONES
Android Police

Samsung Galaxy buyer's guide: The best Samsung phones at every price in 2021

As much as Google would like to lead in the space, the Android hardware conversation is all but defined by Samsung. The Korean manufacturer is the go-to for tons of shoppers, so much so that "Android" and "Galaxy" are synonymous to many. It also offers roughly six million different models, with prices from just over a hundred bucks to well into four-digit territory. So if you're looking to buy, how do you choose? Here, we break down your options — from super-premium to the bare necessities.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Best Buy is handing out Samsung Galaxy Tabs for next to nothing

If you’ve been on the hunt for tablet deals, there are a few things to consider. You want tablets that come from a trusted brand, with reliable products that can withstand the wear and tear of daily use. Some of the best tablets on the market right now are made by Samsung as part of their Galaxy series. Samsung Galaxy Tab deals occupy a wide range of price points and technical specifications, with more affordable tablets for your kids or as a backup device to fully functional productivity machines that can help you get work done.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
Country
China
gizmochina.com

Get up to 30% OFF on AGM Rugged Smartphones at the Christmas Sale on eBay

AGM Mobiles Official Store is giving out some fantastic deals under the Christmas Sale on eBay. The discounts on their popular rugged smartphones are especially luring. So let’s check out some of their best offers. AGM Glory 5G Smartphone. Retail Price: $599.99 Discounted Price: $497.99. Key Features:. 6.53” LTPS display.
TECHNOLOGY
Android Central

Samsung's new Galaxy A13 is its most affordable 5G phone yet

Samsung has announced a new 5G-enabled Galaxy A series phone. The new Galaxy A13 5G comes with a 6.5-inch 90Hz Infinity-V display, a triple-lens camera system, and a 5000mAh battery. It will be available to purchase in the U.S. starting December 3. Samsung on December 1 announced its cheapest 5G...
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

How to reset a locked iPhone without connecting to a computer

Don't Miss: Friday’s deals: Apple gift card, 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, Bluetooth speakers, more Earlier this week, after more than a month of testing, Apple released iOS 15.2 to the general public. The update added several long-awaited new features to the iPhone, including the Apple Music Voice Plan, App Privacy Report, Digital Legacy, and macro photo control for iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max. Of course, many of the most useful features in iOS updates are not highlighted in Apple’s release notes. For example, after you download and install iOS 15.2 on your iPhone, you will now have the ability to...
CELL PHONES
SPY

Price Drop: Apple iMac Computers Are $300 Off Today Only

Amazon is always dropping major deals on everything from home goods to tech gadgets, fitness equipment and kitchen appliances. As deal experts, we’re constantly scouring the web for the best discounts and passing the savings onto you, the reader. That’s why, when we came across a 2020 Apple iMac desktop computer for $300 off its original price, we jumped on it. 2020 Apple iMac $1099.00 $799.00 Buy: 2020 Apple iMac Desktop Computer $1,049.99    Right now you can save nearly 30% on Apple’s 21.5-inch desktop monitor complete with a 1920×1080 resolution display and a dual-core Intel Core i5 processor. It’s built super slim, with 8 gigabytes of RAM and 256 gigabytes of SSD storage as well. It’s a great computer for working from home, sharing amongst the whole family or gifting to your dad who loves nothing more than money saved. Plus, it arrives before Christmas. Don’t miss out — order now! Buy: 2020 Apple iMac Desktop Computer $1,049.99   
COMPUTERS
Android Authority

Oppo Find N foldable teaser shows a compact Galaxy Z Fold 3 rival

This might be the large-screen foldable to get if you want a more compact form factor. Oppo has revealed a teaser video for its upcoming Find N foldable. The teaser shows a foldable with a much smaller smartphone display than expected. Several rumors in 2021 point to Oppo launching a...
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Oppo teases the foldable Find N, a direct Samsung Z Fold 3 competitor

A recent Korean display industry report mentioned that Samsung has increased its flexible screen production quotas for next year to 18 million, of which 14 million will be set aside for Samsung Electronics and its Fold and Flip foldable phone lines. The rest will be going to other manufacturers which...
CELL PHONES
mspoweruser.com

OPPO announces OPPO Find N 5G foldable phone in China

OPPO promised to announce its first-ever foldable phone on December 15, and true to its word, the company has finally made the Find N 5G foldable phone official in China. The OPPO Find N 5G uses a 3D-curved design on both outer edges of the device, and according to the company, this will improve the “hand feel” and maintain a sleek look. It features a rectangular camera module, which features a fluid curve design similar to the Find X3. The Find N 5G uses the Gorilla Glass Victus back panel. The foldable smartphone uses a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, which is housed in the power button.
CELL PHONES
mobilesyrup.com

Samsung having a mega sale of smartphones, tablets and TVs hits Amazon Canada

Earlier this week Samsung launched a sale ahead of Boxing Day for smartphones. Today, you can go well past this and order up tablets, TVs, and computers. There are a number of deals and we have them listed below:. Samsung 27-Inch LC27RG50FQNXZA Curved Gaming Monitor for $298 (Save 15%) Samsung...
SHOPPING
GeekyGadgets

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ gets benchmarked

Samsung is holding a CES press event on the 4th of January, we are expecting to see a number of new devices including the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+. There will be a number of models in the Galaxy Tab S8 range, including the Ultra model we heard about previously.
CELL PHONES
techacrobat.com

Before release, Oppo teased the Oppo Find N forldable phone

The famous Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo teased the release of its upcoming Oppo Find N on December 15. The company displayed in the teaser video that it is utilizing a ‘pseudo-vertical hinge’ from Seiko rather than the regular U-shape hinge that is going to provide fewer creases on the screen.
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

GeekyGadgets

Dallas, TX
5K+
Followers
16K+
Post
401K+
Views
ABOUT

Gadgets & Technology News with a geeky twist!

 https://www.geeky-gadgets.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy