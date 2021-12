The Baltimore Ravens offense didn't miss a beat despite Lamar Jackson missing Sunday's game with an ankle injury. One could argue Tyler Huntley actually enhanced the unit. Huntley finished 28 of 40 for 215 yards with two touchdowns and zero interceptions (99.5 rating) in Sunday's 31-30 loss to the Green Bay Packers. He also rushed for 73 yards and two scores, becoming the first quarterback in the history of the Ravens to throw for two touchdowns and rush for two touchdowns in a game.

