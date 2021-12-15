ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

A Plan for Developing a Working Data Strategy Scorecard

By Amber Lee Dennis
dataversity.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Data Strategy isn’t a “one and done” activity. It’s an ongoing program, built around measurable business goals, that provides a means to identify and refine deliverables on a regular basis. As business needs change, it must evolve, focusing on components where investment is practical....

www.dataversity.net

Comments / 0

Related
dataversity.net

DataEd Slides: Data Management vs. Data Governance Program

Data Management vs. Data Governance Program from DATAVERSITY. To view the On-Demand Recording from this presentation, click HERE>>. Both Data Management and Data Governance are relatively new disciplines. It can be helpful to understand the differences between and relationship each has to the other. Data Governance: Managing data with guidance kind of says it all. But we do need to dive more deeply into these two fascinating topics and understand how to position both for maximum success. After all, your first task after assuming leadership positions in either organization will be explaining what the effort is supposed to accomplish and how it is to accomplish it.
COMPUTERS
No Film School

Data Storage and Backups—Strategies for Filmmakers

Jack Schofield said, "Data doesn't really exist unless you have at least two copies of it." This post was written by Hendrikus De Vaan. Back when everyone was still shooting on film, you’d occasionally hear horror stories of a lab fire destroying part, or all, of a film's negatives—with all of the work lost forever.
COMPUTERS
dataversity.net

CDOs Can Lead Their Organizations in the Successful – and Ethical – Use of Data

Data plays a central role in digital transformation. In fact, it’s been referred to as the currency of modern, digital business. Without data, companies lack a true understanding of their customers, markets, trends, and even their own products and employees. While most organizations likely appreciate the value of their...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Warehouse#Data Cleansing#Data Transformation#Data Processing#Integral Data#Scorecard#A Data Strategy#Etl
dataversity.net

Impact of Data Quality on Big Data Management

As the available industry literature suggests, Data Quality (DQ) is seriously hindering the success of many big data projects. However, it is apparent that without an organized movement in favor of Data Quality for big data, nothing will actually happen to change the current scenario. In an interview with the...
SOFTWARE
dataversity.net

7 Factors to Consider When Deploying a Modern Data Estate

The abilities of an organization towards capturing, storing, and analyzing data; searching, sharing, transferring, visualizing, querying, and updating data; and meeting compliance and regulations are mandatory for any sustainable organization. Many companies have already invested in their data environment by deploying a traditional data warehouse, but data warehouses have many...
TECHNOLOGY
dataversity.net

2022 and Beyond: Quantum AI, Graph Neural Networks, and Personal Data Pods

The new year will bring us many exciting developments in data-enabling technologies including the merging of artificial intelligence with quantum computing and graph neural networks, which will power extremely complex, next-generation algorithms. Knowledge graphs will become lego-like with the ability to be plugged into diverse applications. With mounting concern over social media sites using personal data, expect new ways for users to regain control with “personal data pods.” Enterprises will interweave graphs with document and time-series databases to create a single enterprise-wide data fabric.
COMPUTERS
dataversity.net

ADV Slides: Measuring Data Quality Return on Investment

Measuring Data Quality Return on Investment from DATAVERSITY. To view the On-Demand recording of this presentation, click HERE>>. Data Quality is an elusive subject that can defy measurement and yet be critical enough to derail any project, strategic initiative, or even a company. The data layer of an organization is a critical component because it is so easy to ignore the quality of that data or to make overly optimistic assumptions about its efficacy. Having Data Quality as a focus is a business philosophy that aligns strategy, business culture, company information, and technology in order to manage data to the benefit of the enterprise. It is a competitive strategy.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
towardsdatascience.com

How to Build a Scalable Data-Annotation Strategy

As you may know, data science teams spend about 80% of their time creating and managing training data. The usual issues are often related to poor in-house tooling, labeling re-work, finding the needed data, and the difficulties associated with collaborating and iterating on distributed teams’ data. Frequent workflow changes,...
COMPUTERS
dataversity.net

How to Create a Digital Twin of Your Business

In an increasingly interconnected, fast-changing, and globalized world, business operations have entered a new level of complexity. Whether a company designs products, manufactures them, or provides a certain service – and in many cases, there are companies that do all of the above – the process has multiple layers. The end product likely goes through many different stages and passes through many different hands before being completed and sold to the consumer.
ECONOMY
dataversity.net

The Evolution of Metadata Platforms vs. Data Platforms

Watching closely the evolution of metadata platforms (later rechristened as Data Governance platforms due to their focus), as somebody who has implemented and built Data Governance solutions on top of these platforms, I see a significant evolution in their architecture as well as the use cases they support. This evolution seems to closely mirror the evolution of data platforms.
COMPUTERS
sciencetimes.com

How To Understand How A Balanced Scorecard Works In Business

There has long been somewhat of a rift in the business world between the understood importance and value of performance measures, and the actual implemented strategies that might be suggested. Integral designs to overall strategy based on KPI evaluation and detailed analytics often meets an internal pushback. This has certainly...
ECONOMY
dataversity.net

Dear Laura: How Can I Build Traction for Data Governance in a Start-Up?

Welcome to the Dear Laura blog series! As I’ve been working to challenge the status quo on Data Governance – I get a lot of questions about how it will “really” work. I’ll be sharing these questions and answers via this DATAVERSITY® series. In 2019, I wrote the book “Disrupting Data Governance” because I firmly believe that poor Data Governance programs are getting in the way of data programs being as successful as possible.
ECONOMY
aithority.com

PJET CEO Indicates Cryptocurrency Strategy In The Works

Priority Aviation, Inc. yesterday presented at Emerging Growth Conference and PJET CEO Steven Rash indicated the company has a cryptocurrency strategy in the works during the Q&A session. “Cryptocurrency is here to stay and needs to be integrated into probably everyone’s business strategy,” said PJET CEO Steven Rash. “We have...
MARKETS
arcamax.com

Lee Schafer: Strategy without execution is a vision with no plan

Most business consultants want to help companies develop strategy. It's fun, the fees are big and it has the CEO's attention. Messy details, like who is supposed to do what work differently, are best left to somebody else. That's why it was a treat for me — someone who gets...
ECONOMY
towardsdatascience.com

Examples of Multi-Cursor for working with Data

How to save time and nerves when coding for data analysis in VS Code using Multi-Cursor and selection features. Working with data can be very dynamic with repeated forward and backward motions through your code to adjust and copy snippets, introducing new assumptions, filters or steps that have an impact way below. This happens notably often when doing EDA or developing processing pipelines and you have to find your path to the solution somewhat experimentally, asking yourself: How would this look for a different variable? How does it change if trimmed to the 99th percentile? Is it faster and still working, if I filter two steps earlier? This process is called discovery for a reason, but if we’re honest to ourselves, that’s what we like about it. New ideas can come very fast in this process. However, changing the code to cater these ideas can be a grind. This is where I see the benefit of Multi-Cursor and advanced selection features.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
dataversity.net

Will AI Become the Real Deal in 2022?

Despite extraordinary advancements in the field, machine learning (ML) and deep learning have seen slow adoption in the enterprise. It’s reported that nearly 80% of enterprises fail to scale AI deployments across the organization. However, in 2022 AI will evolve to better deliver on its promise. There will be a new wave of technological advancements that will help companies overcome the common challenges. In addition, with a move to AI-first, AI won’t only be used to streamline processes, but will also be used to rethink business strategies.
TECHNOLOGY
ceoworld.biz

The reason leadership development isn’t working

As Simon Sinek writes in Start with Why, ‘Some in management positions operate as if they are in a tree of monkeys. They make sure that everyone at the top of the tree looking down sees only smiles. But all too often, those at the bottom looking up see only asses’.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
thepaypers.com

Government unveils Australia's data strategy

The federal government has planned to transform data.gov.au into a ‘one-stop shop’ for open data as part of a national data strategy aimed at maximising data use and re-use across the economy, according to iTnews. The whole-of-economy data strategy is, reportedly, the first time the government has outlined...
AUSTRALIA
aithority.com

Delphix, Unisys Transform California State University’s Digital Strategy With Fast, Secure Data For Application Development

Hybrid-Architecture Strategy Includes Data Migration to AWS for All 23 Campuses. Delphix, an industry-leading data company for DevOps, and Unisys Corporation a global IT solutions company, announced that they have accelerated California State University’s (CSU) digital strategy by providing quick and secure access to data to support student application development.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy