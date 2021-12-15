ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

How George Martin Defined the Sound of the Beatles: From String Quartets to Backwards Guitar Solos

By in Music Leave a Comment
openculture.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeter Jackson’s new documentary series Get Back allows its viewers to spend about eight hours watching the Beatles at work in the studio. In that time, a fair few non-Beatles linger in the frame as well: from Yoko Ono to keyboardist Billy Preston to a couple of grumpy young policeman trying...

www.openculture.com

Comments / 0

Related
loudersound.com

The 40 best albums of 1969, the year rock got real

With the benefit of more than 50 years of hindsight, it’s pretty obvious that there hasn’t been too many years like 1969. That one 12 month period saw the release of debut albums from bands as different and as important as Led Zeppelin, The Stooges, Yes, The Allman Brothers, King Crimson, Free and Mott The Hoople seems incredible today.
MUSIC
MusicRadar.com

How to play like John Lennon: 4 key guitar lessons from the early Beatles era

Guitar lessons: As John Lennon once claimed, “Before Elvis, there was nothing.” So it's not surprising that US rock ’n’ roll provided the major influence on his early playing style, as well as rockabilly and skiffle. His guitar role during The Beatles’ early years was mainly...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Jackson
Person
John
Person
George Martin
Person
Ringo
Person
Yoko Ono
Person
Billy Preston
The Guardian

Let him be: how McCartney saved roadie from arrest after Beatles final concert

The police famously tried to shut down the Beatles’s rooftop concert on 30 January 1969, over concerns of breach of the peace, in what was to be the band’s final public performance. Now a further backstage drama has emerged with the revelation that Paul McCartney afterwards used his charm to stop a police officer from arresting their road manager and confidant, Mal Evans.
CELEBRITIES
Guitar Player

Five Storied Guitars from George Harrison’s 'Concert for Bangladesh'

As Peter Frampton noted, there was no shortage of guitarists at the Concert for Bangladesh. And while some of the electric guitars that were played at one or both shows are famous – consider Eric Clapton’s “Brownie” Strat, which he used for the second show after abandoning the Gibson Byrdland he played in the first set – others remain mired in mystery.
MUSIC
JamBase

Billy Strings Debuts The Beatles Cover In Atlanta

Billy Strings debuted a cover of The Beatles’ “Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da” during the encore of Friday’s concert at The Eastern in Atlanta. The show, which was the second of a four-night run, once again saw fiddler John Mailander sitting-in for the entire two set performance. “Taking Water”...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guitar Solos#Emi#American
Guitar World Magazine

How to play guitar like Melanie Faye

At only 23 years old, Melanie Faye has a bright future ahead of her. With a background in jazz guitar from her studies at the Nashville School of the Arts, it was this experience, along with her often cited influences of Jimi Hendrix and Eric Gales, that has helped Melanie find her personal voice on the guitar, fusing jazz with R&B and neo-soul.
MUSIC
openculture.com

Hear Brian Eno Sing The Beatles’ “Tomorrow Never Knows” as Part of The Best Live Album of the Glam/Prog Era (1976)

After leaving Roxy Music and its tour-record-tour-record cycle, Brian Eno became a studio recording artist, creating multilayered masterworks of progressive pop, proto-punk, and ambient environments, often on the same album. As a fan, however, you had zero chance of seeing Eno play any of this live. That is, except for one brief moment in 1976 that just happens to be one of the best live albums of the glam/prog era: 801 Live. It’s pure lightning in a bottle, and for a taster may we direct your ears to the opening number, a grooving, funky, spacey cover of “Tomorrow Never Knows” (written as T.N.K. on the track list).
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Behind The Song Lyrics: “Don’t Stop Believin'” by Journey

What if I told you the world’s favorite 1:58 AM song—“Don’t Stop Believin’”—came from a conversation between a dejected musician and his supportive parent?. Well, that’s exactly what happened with the tune and the writer of its famous chorus, Jonathan Cain, the now-71-year-old musician and longtime keyboard player and writer of the American rock band Journey.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Music
Sonic State

How The Beatles Used Indian Music Theory

The Beatles have been in the news a lot recently, since their superb 'Get Back' documentary from Peter Jackson was released. This video from David Bennet seeks to explain and give examples of the use of Indian Music theory within the Fab Four's music. His videos are always well explained and clear, which makes taking the (often) new ideas on board that much easier.
MUSIC
The Guardian

Singer-songwriter Melanie: ‘Woodstock was unbelievably frightening’

Melanie remembers the day she busked in London well. The year was 1983 and the concert she was to play had been cancelled due to unsatisfactory ticket sales. So she was sitting with friends, drinking Pimm’s, when someone called to tell her that fans had congregated outside the Royal Albert Hall. “I thought, I’m just going to grab my guitar and go over there and sing,” she tells me by phone from her home in Tennessee. And so she did. The police arrived to move her on – and shortly thereafter, the headlines spun.
MUSIC
openculture.com

Rick Rubin: The Invisibility of Hip Hop’s Greatest Producer

New York-born, L.A.-based record producer Rick Rubin started his musical career as a guitarist, first in a short-lived high school band, then in the punk band Hose, touring the country with 80s hardcore stalwarts like Hüsker Dü and the Meat Puppets. It was an auspicious beginning for the major producer Rubin would become in later years, behind albums by Weezer, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Slayer, Danzig, Metallica… the list goes on. Not all of his work has been beloved, but hardly any of it has been ignored. Rubin’s won 9 Grammy awards since 1998, including one this year for the Strokes’ The New Abnormal and one in 2009 for Producer of the Year; in 2007 he appeared on the cover of The New York Times Magazine, covered in a white blanket and signature flowing beard, meditating over the headline “Can Rick Rubin Save the Music Business?”
HIP HOP
MusicRadar.com

The Beatles Abbey Road: George Harrison guitar lesson

Despite tensions that would see John Lennon leaving and the band’s eventual split a few months later, the recording sessions for 1969’s Abbey Road saw The Beatles at a creative peak. A mix of rock, pop, blues and prog, the album’s musical influences are diverse and there’s inspiration aplenty for all budding guitarists even now, 50 years on.
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

The Beatles' 50 greatest guitar songs

As Peter Jackson's landmark documentary, Get Back, finally sees the light of day, Guitar World is celebrating the 50 best guitar moments from the band's hit-making history. The Beatles were such talented songwriters that it’s easy to overlook the fact that their music has some great – and occasionally groundbreaking – guitar work.
ROCK MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy