ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Violence Spreads in the Sahel

By Nosmot Gbadamosi
Foreign Policy
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBurkina Faso’s government resigns amid protests and the military’s failure to counter Islamists. By Nosmot Gbadamosi, a multimedia journalist and the writer of Foreign...

foreignpolicy.com

Comments / 0

Related
albuquerqueexpress.com

Thousands Protest Sudan's October Coup

Thousands of Sudanese demonstrators rallied in the capital, Khartoum, and other parts of the country Monday to protest the country's October military coup. Demonstrators said police fired tear gas to disperse protesters marching near the presidential palace. The Associated Press reported that protests also took place Monday in cities outside...
PROTESTS
albuquerqueexpress.com

35.8 million face lean season food crisis in West Africa and Sahel

Growing food insecurity that is already affecting tens of millions of people across West Africa and the Sahel, must not be ignored by the international community, UN humanitarians said on Tuesday. The alert comes as new data from the region indicated that almost 36 million people are expected to be...
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Imf#Benin#Racism#Islamists#Foreign Policy#Africa Brief#African
ihsmarkit.com

Pastoralist violence in Kenya

Violence involving Kenya's pastoralists over access to pasture has coincided with a drought that Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta deemed a "national emergency" in September. Over the course of 2020 and 2021, IHS Markit has recorded a rise in small arms attacks against security forces and smallholder farmers in Laikipia county, a hotspot for violence over land rights involving nomadic pastoralist groups. Earth scientists predict more frequent droughts in East Africa in the coming years, which would increase the likelihood of violent competition for pasture. Land claims by rival groups seeking to improve their access to government funds and development or improve their chances of election to public office are also drivers of violence, with the risk of land-based violence increasing in the lead-up to the August 2022 general election.
AGRICULTURE
AFP

Sudan police tear-gas huge anniversary rally, wounding protesters

Hundreds of thousands of Sudanese protesters rallied Sunday for a civilian-led transition to democracy, three years since the start of mass demonstrations that led to the ouster of veteran strongman Omar al-Bashir. Following Bashir's ouster a joint military-civilian transitional government took power, but the troubled alliance was shattered by Burhan's power grab.
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Human Rights
Country
Ghana
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
BBC

Wagner Group: Why the EU is alarmed by Russian mercenaries in Central Africa

This week the European Union imposed sanctions on the Wagner Group, a Russian mercenary organisation accused of committing human rights abuses in the Central African Republic and elsewhere. The EU has said that it will no longer train CAR government soldiers because of their links to Wagner. In Africa, its...
POLITICS
The Independent

Mass anti-coup protests in Sudan mark uprising anniversary

Sudanese took to the streets in the capital of Khartoum and elsewhere across the country for mass protests Sunday against an October military takeover and a subsequent deal that reinstated Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok but sidelined the movement.The demonstrations mark the third anniversary of the uprising that eventually forced the military removal of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir and his Islamist government in April 2019.Sudan then followed a fragile path toward democracy and ruled by a joint military-civilian government. The October 25 coup has rattled the transition and led to relentless street protests.Video footage circulated online purported to show protesters...
PROTESTS
World Bank Blogs

Elevating groundwater knowledge, exploration capacity, and resources development in the Sahel region of West Africa

In the deserts and dryland communities of the Sahel region, the scarcity of water resources threatens livelihoods, agriculture, and even industries. And due to the limited number of rivers and lakes to draw water from, groundwater is the region’s main source of water. Therefore, increasing the sustainable development of more groundwater, the water that is present beneath the Earth’s surface in rock and soil pore spaces, will be key to provide water security and socioeconomic benefits to this region that is home to more than 135 million people.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Poles protest across the country to defend media freedom

Poles marched in cities across the country Sunday to defend a U.S.-owned television network that is being targeted by the country's right-wing government and to protect media freedoms in a European Union nation where democratic norms are eroding.Many of the protesters were older Poles who decades ago resisted the country's communist regime. They fear that the democracy that they helped usher in is now being lost to them. They believe Poland's populist right-wing government is turning the country away from the West and adopting an authoritarian model closer to that of Turkey or Russia with attempts to exert political...
PROTESTS
BBC

Iran execution of Heidar Ghorbani sparks rare anti-government protest

In a rare public display of defiance in Iran, protesters have shouted anti-government slogans outside the home of a Kurdish man who has been executed. Crowds gathered in Heidar Ghorbani's hometown of Kamyaran, in Kurdistan province, calling him a martyr. Ghorbani, who was 48, was convicted of the murder of...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Egypt's leading activist gets 5 years; 2 others get 4 years

Egypt on Monday sentenced one of the country's most prominent activists to five years in prison on charges of spreading false news, a defense lawyer said. The activist's former attorney and another activist were sentenced in the same case, each to four years. Alaa Abdel-Fattah was first sentenced in 2014 on charges of taking part in an unauthorized protest and allegedly assaulting a police officer. He was released in 2019 after serving a five-year term but was rearrested again later that year, in a crackdown that followed anti-government protests.At the time, he and many others were accused of disseminating...
ADVOCACY
AFP

'Chile is awake': From protests to new president

As Chile elected leftist Gabriel Boric as its new president Sunday, this is a timeline of the country's turmoil since bloody protests against inequality in 2019.  - 2019: Violent clashes - Protests in Chile's capital, Santiago, against a rise in metro fares on October 18, 2019, escalate into clashes between police and demonstrators angry at gaping social inequality.
ADVOCACY
Popular Mechanics

If Russia Strikes Ukraine, Here's How the Pentagon Could Bring the Heat

U.S. intelligence officials now believe that Russia's military buildup on its border with Ukraine is a prelude to attack. While an attack is not certain, the stockpiling of forces would allow Moscow to stage a limited invasion of its rival. The Pentagon has a range of options to deal with...
MILITARY
The Independent

‘You will be hanged’: Inside story of how girls from Afghan youth football team escaped Taliban

Women and girls beaten and threatened with death for playing football in Afghanistan have revealed the horror of their long and harrowing journey to safety in Britain.Saberyah, a 24-year-old Chelsea fan and the captain of the Afghan national youth development team, and teammates endured months of torment after the Taliban seized control of their homeland, including beatings that left them “screaming.”This newspaper revealed in early September how 32 players were left stranded and in danger after the British-backed government and armed forces fled. Now, in exclusive interviews with The Independent, some have recounted their ordeal and the “grave threats”...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

RAF jet shoots down ‘hostile drone’ in first downing of enemy aircraft since Falklands War

A Royal Air Force Typhoon jet has shot down a “small hostile drone” over Syria, the Ministry of Defence (MoD)has said. The MoD said the small drone “posed a threat” to coalition forces fighting Isis in the country’s south. The 14 December incident represented the first the RAF has downed another enemy aircraft since the Falklands War in Argentina more than 40 years ago. Defence secretary Ben Wallace said: “This strike is an impressive demonstration of the RAF’s ability to take out hostile targets in the air which pose a threat to our forces.“We continue to do everything we can...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy