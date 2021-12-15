ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Author Correction: Physical activity and screen time of children and adolescents before and during the COVID-19 lockdown in Germany: a natural experiment

By Steffen C. E. Schmidt
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-78438-4, published online 11 December 2020. The original version of this Article contained an error in Reference 29, which was incorrectly given as:. Chen, P.Â et al.Â Wuhan coronavirus (2019-nCoV): the need to maintain regular physical activity while taking precautions.Â J. Sport Health Sci.Â 9(103"“104),...

