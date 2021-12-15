ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Alert: Berlin court convicts Russian of brazen 2019 slaying of Chechen man that sparked tensions between Germany and Russia

 5 days ago

BERLIN (AP) — Berlin court...

Cleveland Jewish News

Germany’s new ‘traffic light’ government signals worry for German Jews

Germany’s “traffic light” government, led by new Chancellor Olaf Scholz of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), was sworn in on Wednesday under the banner “dare to make progress.” Jewish leaders, activists and analysts, however, fear that the coalition will make less progress in strengthening Israel-German ties.
POLITICS
The Independent

Russian military planes evacuate 200 people from Afghanistan

Russian military transport planes on Saturday delivered a shipment of humanitarian supplies to Afghanistan and flew back 200 Russians, Afghan students and others, the defense ministry said.The ministry said that three Il-76 cargo planes will make stopovers in Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan before flying to Moscow It said the planes were carrying citizens of Russia and Kyrgyzstan who wanted to leave Afghanistan, and Afghan students enlisted in Russian universities.Saturday's mission is the latest in a series of such Russian flights since August. Previous flights have delivered humanitarian cargo and evacuated a total of 770 citizens of Russia and other...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Does This Image Show German Soldiers Marching With Torches After Germany Announced Restrictions For Unvaccinated People?

An image shared on Facebook allegedly shows German soldiers marching with torches after Germany announced restrictions for individuals who did not receive a COVID-19 vaccine. The image is from Oct. 13, several weeks before Germany announced restrictions for unvaccinated individuals. It shows soldiers marching to commemorate the sacrifices made by members of the German military during the Afghanistan War.
MILITARY
The Independent

Russia sends nuclear-capable bombers on patrol over Belarus

A pair of nuclear-capable Russian long-range bombers patrolled the skies over Belarus on a mission Saturday intended to underline close defense ties between the two allies amid tensions with the West.The Russian Defense Ministry said two Tu-22M3 flew a four-hour mission to practice “performing joint tasks with the Belarusian air force and air defense.” The bombers were escorted by Belarus' Su-30 fighter jets, which Russia has supplied to its ally.Saturday’s Russian bomber patrol marked a third such mission since last month.The patrol flight comes amid Western concerns over a Russian troop buildup near Ukraine that raised fears of an...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
architectureartdesigns.com

Titanic Comfort Kurfuerstendamm Berlin Hotel by Designist in Berlin, Germany

Project: Titanic Comfort Kurfuerstendamm Berlin Hotel. Titanic Comfort Kurfuerstendamm Berlin Hotel by Designist. Titanic Comfort Kurfuerstendamm Berlin, located on Kleiststrasse Street connecting to Nollendorfplatz in Berlin, within walking distance of Europe’s first shopping mall KaDewe, was renovated by Designist with the influences of architecture and culture of Berlin. Designist wanted...
HOME & GARDEN
spectrumlocalnews.com

Relatives say Russia sends a message with Chechen's slaying

BERLIN (AP) — Relatives of a Chechen man shot dead in Berlin two years ago accused the Russian government on Wednesday of trying to “send a message” to its political enemies with his slaying, the German news agency dpa reported. A 56-year-old Russian man is on trial...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Russian convicted of killing in Berlin which sparked diplomatic row

A Berlin court has convicted a Russian man of a killing in Germany’s capital two years ago that prosecutors said was ordered by Russia. The 2019 slaying of Zelimkhan “Tornike” Khangoshvili, 40, a Georgian citizen of Chechen ethnicity, sparked outrage in Germany and inflamed diplomatic tensions between Russia and Germany.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
Telegraph

Kremlin ordered brazen killing in Berlin park, German court finds

The Kremlin ordered the assassination of a Chechen dissident in a Berlin park in broad daylight, a German court found on Wednesday. In a crime that has been described as a “second Skripal case”, Zelimkhan Khangoshvili, a Georgian national of Chechen heritage, was shot dead in central Berlin’s Kleiner Tiergarten park in 2019.
PUBLIC SAFETY
bigrapidsnews.com

Truck runs into US military vehicle on German highway

BERLIN (AP) — A truck ran into a U.S. military vehicle on a highway in Bavaria on Monday in what German police said was an accident. The truck driver was believed to have been killed, but the military said there were no known injuries among U.S. personnel. The crash...
MILITARY
The Independent

Poland, Lithuania back Ukraine, urge Russia sanctions

Poland and Lithuania joined Ukraine on Monday to call for stronger Western sanctions against Moscow amid a Russian troop buildup near the Ukrainian border that has fueled fears of an invasion. U.S. intelligence officials say Russia has amassed 70,000 troops near its border with Ukraine and is preparing for a possible invasion early next year. Moscow has denied an intention to attack, but demanded that NATO deny membership to Ukraine and other former Soviet countries and roll back the alliance’s military deployments in Central and Eastern Europe.Polish President Andrzej Duda and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda met with Ukrainian President...
POLITICS
bigrapidsnews.com

Gunmen kill 47 in latest attacks in Nigeria’s troubled north

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — Nigerian security forces are searching for armed gangs who killed 47 people in attacks in recent days in rural areas of the country's northwest, the latest killings in the troubled region. The attacks took place in the northwest Kaduna state which neighbors Nigeria’s capital city,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
bigrapidsnews.com

Russian man charged in $82M hacking, insider trading scheme

BOSTON (AP) — One of five Russian nationals who authorities allege made tens of millions of dollars in illegal profits by trading shares of companies using information stolen during hacks of U.S. computer networks has been extradited to the U.S. to answer to the charges, federal prosecutors in Boston announced Monday.
BOSTON TOWNSHIP, MI
bigrapidsnews.com

Saudi coalition says it targeted rebel-held Yemen airport

CAIRO (AP) — A Saudi-led coalition fighting the Iran-backed rebels in Yemen said it launched “precision airstrikes" on Monday against rebel targets at the airport in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa. The strikes came just over an hour after the coalition asked U.N. agencies and civilians to immediately...
MIDDLE EAST
bigrapidsnews.com

Virus fears trigger more holiday cancellations, restrictions

BOSTON (AP) — The nation’s second-largest city called off its New Year’s Eve celebration Monday, and its smallest state re-imposed an indoor mask mandate as fears of a potentially devastating winter COVID-19 surge triggered more cancellations and restrictions ahead of the holidays. Organizers of the New Year’s...
BOSTON TOWNSHIP, MI
bigrapidsnews.com

2021 Notebook: A closer look at unrest in Myanmar

THE BACKGROUND: Myanmar had another rough year in 2021. On Feb. 1, the army seized power and prevented Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy party from a second term in office. That day, Suu Kyi and top party and government colleagues were detained by the military just before the new session of Parliament was to convene. Elections had been held in November 2020, and Suu Kyi’s party won a landslide victory.
POLITICS
bigrapidsnews.com

Quebec closing bars, gyms and cinemas as case counts soar

TORONTO (AP) — Quebec announced Monday that it is closing bars, cinemas, gyms and spas because of a record number of coronavirus cases in the Canadian province. Sporting events will be closed to spectators. Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé also said restaurants must close by 10 p.m. nightly.
PUBLIC HEALTH

