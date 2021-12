Like many museums and galleries in the United States, Austin’s Blanton Museum of Art has a problem with equitable representation. However, the museum has begun the process of making a concerted effort to correct this longstanding, institutional issue. Though people of color makeup nearly half of the population in the U.S., art museum collections have a disproportionate number of works by White and male artists. A 2019 study looking at 18 U.S. museums found that male artists represented 87% of major museums’ collections, while White artists comprised 85%. Calls for equal representation are not new. The Guerilla Girls may be the most well-known group to spotlight inequities in museum collections and gallery representations, but they too had issues with racial diversity.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 8 DAYS AGO