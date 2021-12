In 2020, emergency eviction bans came amid a rash of layoffs and pandemic-related work shutdowns that left millions of American renters without the funds to pay their rent. As a part of the federal government’s CARES Act of 2020, tenants who couldn’t pay their rent due to lost income were granted a reprieve from eviction. Now that the few remaining eviction bans are set to expire, what will happen to tenants who are behind on their rent? And what does the rental market look like for investors in the year to come?

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO