First Mid Bank & Trust is pleased to announce Brian Gibson as their new SVP corporate community development officer. In this newly created role, Gibson will be responsible for maturing and monitoring progress towards First Mid's community development initiatives. Gibson has nearly 30 years’ experience in the banking industry and currently holds the senior leadership position for First Mid Bank & Trust in the Fairview Heights market, with direct responsibility for all commercial banking activities, orchestration of all aspects of First Mid’s development of the Fairview Heights market, collaboration for bank-wide endeavors, and direct or indirect leadership of all business lines in St. Clair County.

BUSINESS ・ 11 DAYS AGO