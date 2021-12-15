ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

150 trapped on roof after fire in busy Hong Kong district

Longview News-Journal
 4 days ago

150 people are estimated to be stuck on the...

www.news-journal.com

abc7ny.com

Fire trapped scores of people in Hong Kong skyscraper, injuring 13

HONG KONG and LONDON -- Scores of people were trapped in a Hong Kong skyscraper on Wednesday after a major fire broke out, authorities said. Flames ignited at the World Trade Centre in Hong Kong's bustling Causeway Bay shopping district at around noon local time, setting scaffolding ablaze and forcing many people inside to flee to higher floors, where they awaited rescue, authorities said.
ACCIDENTS
abc17news.com

Major fire breaks out in Hong Kong building, dozens trapped

HONG KONG (AP) — Dozens of people are trapped on the rooftop of a Hong Kong skyscraper after a major fire broke out, as firefighters rush to rescue them and put out the blaze. The fire started in the early afternoon Wednesday at the World Trade Centre on Gloucester Road in the city’s popular Causeway Bay shopping district, according to a government notice. The 38-story building houses both offices and a mall. At least one person was injured in the fire and sent to a hospital. Firefighters have mobilized two breathing apparatus teams and two jets to help fight the fire, authorities said.
ACCIDENTS
TheDailyBeast

Fire Traps Hundreds on Top of Hong Kong’s World Trade Center Skyscraper

Hundreds of terrified Hong Kong residents were left stranded on top of a skyscraper Wednesday after a fire ripped through scaffolding surrounding the building. According to the South China Morning Post, the fire took hold of the 38-story World Trade Center during the lunchtime rush, forcing hundreds of people to race up to the roof in hope of being rescued. Over 1,200 people were evacuated and 13 people were injured. No fatalities have been reported. According to BBC News, the fire broke out in a machine room and jumped to the scaffolding around the building.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Times Daily

Blaze traps hundreds in Hong Kong tower, 13 hospitalized

HONG KONG (AP) — Firefighters on Wednesday rescued hundreds of people who fled to the rooftop of a Hong Kong skyscraper and became trapped there after a major fire broke out. Hours later, the fire service said the blaze was extinguished. Support local journalism reporting on your community. *...
ACCIDENTS
dallassun.com

300+ trapped on roof as skyscraper catches fire

A blaze broke out inside the 38-floor World Trade Centre building in Hong Kong. More than 300 people were trapped on the rooftop as police and firefighters launched a rescue operation, local media said. The South China Morning Post reported that more than 300 people, including shoppers and restaurant-goers, were...
ACCIDENTS
