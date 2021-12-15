ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'It was abusive': Lauren Jauregui reflects on Fifth Harmony

Cover picture for the articleLauren Jauregui believes her time in Fifth Harmony was "abusive". The group - which also comprised Camila Cabello, Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane and Normani — were just teenagers when they were put together on 'The X Factor' in 2012 and the 25-year-old singer believes people took advantage of their innocence and...

104.5 KDAT

Lauren Jauregui Says Perez Hilton Outed Her When She Was a Teen

Lauren Jauregui reflected on how she "was outed" as a member of the LGBTQ+ community before she was ready. During a recent episode of Red Table Talk: The Estefans, the "Colors" singer spoke candidly about how she dealt with essentially being forced to come out after photos of her kissing another girl in a photo booth went viral on social media. She revealed that she was dating a girl for about a year and had fallen in love with her at the age of 15.
CELEBRITIES
papermag.com

Lauren Jauregui on Feeling 'Violated' After Being 'Outed'

Lauren Jauregui is opening up about being publicly outed. Hilton went on to explain that his original caption was asking why "Fifth Harmony fans being so extra over this photo of Lauren Jauregui kissing another girl," when it was "NBD." And though he told People he might "reflect on it more" in the future, he still doesn't think he outed her. As he insisted, this particular situation was different from other times when he felt like he actually outed stars like Lance Bass and Neil Patrick Harris, for which he did say he was "definitely" sorry for.
CELEBRITIES
justjaredjr.com

Lauren Jauregui Addresses Reactions to Her 'Red Table Talk' Appearance

Lauren Jauregui is speaking out in regards to the response to her recent appearance on Red Table Talk: The Estefans. The 25-year-old singer went on the show and talked about being cyberbullied and publicly outed, but some of the reactions to the episode were less than stellar. Lauren took to...
CELEBRITIES
Person
Camila Cabello
Person
Dinah Jane
Person
Lauren Jauregui
Person
Ally Brooke
Normani
Normani
