India unveils $10 bln plan to woo semiconductor and display makers

 5 days ago

NEW DELHI, Dec 15 (Reuters) - India’s federal cabinet has approved a roughly $10 billion incentive plan to woo semiconductor fabricators and display manufacturers, the technology minister said on Wednesday, doubling down on the government’s push to make the country a global electronics production hub.

Companies including Israel’s Tower Semiconductor, Apple’s contract manufacturer Foxconn and a Singapore-based consortium have shown interest in setting up semiconductor fabrication units in India, a government source said, while adding that Vedanta Group was also keen to set up a display fabrication plant in India. (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Euan Rocha)

