TeraWulf Will Mine Green Bitcoin, Will Be Among Winners: CEO

Bitcoin is inching closer to its fixed supply of 21 million as 90% of the leading cryptocurrency has already been mined, based on the latest data. It’s been a long, tenuous grind to get to its current level, but all the work has been bearing fruit. Despite the latest downturn with bitcoin dropping to below $50,000 recently, the leading crypto (by market capitalization) reached an all-time high in November.

MARKETS ・ 6 DAYS AGO