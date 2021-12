CENTRAL TEXAS — We're kicking off the week on a chilly and rainy note. Clouds will slowly clear by afternoon with highs pushing into the upper 50s. You will likely still need a sweater through the day. Overnight, with clearing skies and light winds, a light freeze will be in the cards across Central Texas. From there a warming trend will take over as south winds kick up, we will see temperatures increase over the next few days as warmer air works back in. By the middle of the week, highs will be in the 70s.

