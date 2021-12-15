ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Private Sector and its Opportunity to Shape CBDC

In this video, Julio Faura of Adhara, Dean Demellweek of BNP Paribas, Philipp...

DeFi & NFT Analytics

Mitchell Moos, CEO of Crypto Briefing interviews Alexandre Cailol, Head of Institutional Sales at Nansen, and Harsh Rajat, Founder of Ethereum Push Notification Service (EPNS), as they discuss the intersection between decentralized finance and analytics. Filmed on December 1, 2021, at the Dcentral conference.
CBDC: New Forms of Digital Money

Dr. Jörg Kukies, State Secretary at Federal Chancellery, Adam Gagen, VP for EMEA Government Affairs at American Express, Peter Kerstens, Advisor for Financial Sector Digitalisation and Cybersecurity at European Commission, and Mr. Andrew Abir, Deputy Governor at Bank of Israel discuss the promise of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs).
Banque de France completes the first phase of its CBDC experiments

The Banque de France has successfully completed the last experiment of its programme for interbank settlements in Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), launched in March 2020. This final experiment was jointly conducted with a group of private actors led by HSBC. The experiment consisted in the issuance of a digital...
The Trussville Tribune

FINANCE: Planning Opportunities in 2022

By Brandon T. Guttery, Sponsored Content The last year and a half have been volatile, tumultuous and everything in between. A global pandemic erupted, which spurred a record setting recession & subsequent recovery to unfold, and now has led to our economy delving into uncharted waters like never before. The importance of a financial plan […]
World Economic Forum

The private sector is key to fighting corruption

This is an experimental feature. Some words or names may be mispronounced. Does it sound good? Yes / No. As the world continues to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, the climate crisis and economic uncertainty, corruption needs to also be addressed. From small and midsize enterprises to multinational corporations, and...
Indonesia could launch its own CBDC to “fight” private cryptocurrencies

The central bank of Indonesia is mulling over launching its own CBDC to resist adopting private cryptocurrencies. The financial institution considers CBDCs as a “credible” alternative to private cryptocurrencies as central bank digital currency can be regulated by the administrators. Indonesia may launch its own CBDC. Bank Indonesia (BI) which...
DeFi Trading Strategies

In this panel, moderated by Alex Gallagher, Michael So, Head of Business Development at Cook Finance, and Hisham Khan, CEO & Co-Founder of Aldrin, discuss the best trading strategies for DeFi. Recorded on December 1, 2021.
Asian Sellers Weighing on Bitcoin Price, But Possibly Not for Much Longer

The bitcoin (BTC) price on average moves markedly lower during Asian business hours than it does during the European and US business hours, indicating that significant selling pressure is coming from Asian investors, new data from on-chain analytics firm Glassnode suggests. The data, which was first shared on Twitter by...
Is Bitcoin the Monetary Fix We Need?

Yaron Brook, chairman of the Board of the Ayn Rand Institute, and Robert Breedlove, founder of the "What is Money?" podcast discuss the benefits and drawbacks of adopting a currency with an unelastic supply like Bitcoin. Moderated by Real Vision's Senior Editor Ash Bennington on October 19, 2021.
Mike Novogratz Talks Fed Policy, Cryptos and DeFi

Billionaire Mike Novogratz, the founder of Galaxy Digital, discusses his criticisms of Federal Reserve monetary policy, the outlook for cryptocurrencies and says next year could be the year of decentralized finance. He speaks with Bloomberg's Sonali Basak and Matt Miller on "Bloomberg Markets." The segment aired on December 14, 2021.
Bitcoin and Ethereum Accelerate, YFI Extends Gains

Bitcoin price accelerated above USD 48,000. Ethereum is back above USD 4,000, XRP is nearing USD 0.90 again. YFI rallied 13% and surpassed the USD 36,500 level. Bitcoin price extended decline below the USD 46,500 level. However, BTC bulls remained active near the USD 45,500 support zone. It is currently (04:22 UTC) up 3.5% in a day and is trading above USD 48,500 again.
First Crypto Investment Outflows in 17 Weeks, MicroStrategy's BTC Strategy + More News

Get your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. Digital asset investment products saw outflows totaling USD 142m, the first outflow following a 17 week run of inflows, and the largest weekly outflow on record, per CoinShares data. It happened at a time when there have been considerable outflows across all risk assets following the recent US Federal Reserve statement on tapering, the firm said, stressing that outflows represent only 0.23% of total assets under management (AuM). "From an historical perspective, [the outflows] are small relative to the outflows in early 2018 where weekly outflows represented up to 1.6% of AuM. Also, the outflows come at a time of record yearly inflows peaking at USD 9.5bn, relative to inflows totaling USD 6.7bn in 2020," CoinShares said. Bitcoin (BTC) outflows reached USD 89m, compared with USD 150m in June. Ethereum (ETH) saw record outflows totaling USD 64m and has in the past countered BTC’s outflows.
The Real Reason Index Funds Belong in Your Retirement Portfolio (It’s Not Because They’re Cheap)

John Bogle, the father of index investing and founder of the Vanguard Group, revolutionized the investment industry when his company rolled out the world’s first index mutual fund in 1976. Since then, these passive investment vehicles have steadily grown in … Continue reading → The post The Real Reason Index Funds Belong in Your Retirement Portfolio (It’s Not Because They’re Cheap) appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
Bullish Options Data Gives Hope to Ethereum, Bitcoin Investors

Large options trades that appear to be betting on a year-end rally for ethereum (ETH), and higher prices for bitcoin (BTC) in January, are getting the attention of some crypto traders. The bullish bets on BTC and ETH were seen on Deribit, the crypto derivatives exchange that accounts for the...
Bank of America Corp. stock outperforms competitors despite losses on the day

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) slipped 1.64% to $43.16 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.14% to 4,568.02 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.23% to 34,932.16. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Bank of America Corp. closed $5.53 below its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company achieved on November 3rd.
