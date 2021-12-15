ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Man City pair Guardiola, Begiristain in Barcelona for Aguero media conference

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester City boss Pep Guardiola will be in Barcelona today. Guardiola will be attending the Nou Camp media conference called for Sergio Aguero. The former City striker...

www.tribalfootball.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Sergio Aguero thanks his well-wishers – Thursday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 16.FootballSergio Aguero thanked all his well-wishers.Yesterday was an emotional day. I want to thank you for the supportive, loving messages that I've received and I'm still receiving. You give me the strength for all things to come ❤️ pic.twitter.com/dTHUBQj5o6— Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) December 16, 2021Alexandre Lacazette bemoaned his penalty miss.Tough to take but that was a great game and you fans make all the difference 🔴♣️ pic.twitter.com/nGkILcDzt3— Alexandre...
TENNIS
Tribal Football

Sergio Aguero agrees to give up Barcelona contract

Sergio Aguero has agreed to give up the second year of his Barcelona contract after announcing his retirement. Aguero has renounced the second year of his contract at Barcelona and the money he gets from the liquidation of his contract comes from this season's salary. Sport says Barcelona will get...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Joan Laporta
Person
Txiki Begiristain
Tribal Football

Argentina offer considered for ex-Man City, Barcelona striker Aguero

Former Manchester City and Barcelona striker Sergio Aguero is being considered for a coaching role with the Argentine FA. Aguero announced his retirement at Barca this week due to a heart complaint. Marca says a role with Lionel Scaloni's coaching team for Argentina's World Cup campaign is being discussed inside...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Bernardo delighted Man City fans recognising his form

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva is delighted with his latest award. Bernardo has hit the back of the net seven times this season, including a close-range finish against Everton last month, though he proved he has an eye for the spectacular with a sensational strike in Manchester City's 2-1 win over Aston Villa.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Barcelona coach Xavi: Top 4 main objective

Barcelona coach Xavi says a top four finish is a must as they seek Champions League qualification. Having been eliminated from the competition at the group stage this year, Los Cules have two possible routes back to European football's top table, the first being to finish inside the top four in LaLiga Santander, and the second being to win the Europa League.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#City Pair#Man City#City Sports#Nou Camp#Tribal Football
Tribal Football

Man City midfielder Grealish happy playing for Guardiola

Manchester City midfielder Jack Grealish is enjoying playing for manager Pep Guardiola. Grealish joined City in the summer from Aston Villa. "The amount of games he has won for us this season from his tactics is just unbelievable," Grealish said. "The craziest thing that he does is that every game...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Anderlecht coach Kompany: Why Aguero a Man City legend

Anderlecht coach Vincent Kompany has paid tribute to former Manchester City teammate Sergio Aguero after announcing his retirement this week. At his pre-match presser, Kompany revealed a story he believes sums up Aguero's special ability. “I'll say this about when the moment when he scores that 'Agueroooooo' goal," Kompany said.
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Man City boss Guardiola: It's never easy going to Newcastle

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola won't underestimate opponents Newcastle. The Magpies have a horrendous record against this weekend's opponents - losing 20 of their last 24 in all competitions - but have had improved success on home soil in recent years. “It is not easy to go to Newcastle and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Tribal Football

Ferran Jutgla joins Barcelona record books with goalscoring debut

Ferran Jutgla joined the Barcelona record books after his debut in victory over Elche. Jutgla took just 15 minutes to open his account for his club in his first start in Saturday's 3-2 win over Elche. After coming on as a substitute in stoppage time at Osasuna last week for...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Barcelona determined to prise Torres from Man City

Barcelona are focusng everything on signing Ferran Torres from Manchester City in January. Sport says Xavi wants a player who can perform immediately and will bet on him before moving for any other options. Barcelona want him to fit the gap left by Sergio Aguero. He signed for City from...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Club Brugge attacker De Ketelaere welcomes Chelsea, Man City rumours

Club Brugge attacker Charles De Ketelaere admits he'd love to make a move to Chelsea. The forward is one of the most exciting youngsters coming through in Belgium at the moment and he turned in some brilliant performances for Brugge in the Champions League against high-quality opposition in Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City and RB Leipzig.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man City attacker Torres offers Barcelona fresh encouragement

Manchester City attacker Ferran Torres has made it clear he's following Barcelona's results. The Spain international is the subject of an offer from Barca ahead of the winter market. Local scribes, including Gerard Romero, have claimed a deal between the two clubs is "done". And Torres has fueled the claims...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Wilshere: I'd sign for Arteta at Arsenal over Man City and Pep

Former Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere admits he'd like to play for Mikel Arteta over Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola. He has been training with Arsenal in recent months as he looks to find a pathway back into professional former after he was released by Bournemouth, seeing him move into punditry.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sporting News

Why Arsenal's Aubameyang was stripped of captain's armband by Mikel Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has taken a strong and decisive measure by removing striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from the club captaincy after his 'latest disciplinary breach.'. The club announced the decision on Dec. 14, with the breach cited as the reason for the decision. The Gabon international was previously dropped by...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Premier League managers to discuss Covid-19 crisis at Monday meeting

Premier League managers will convene on Monday to discuss the Covid-19 crisis engulfing the competition, with Newcastle boss Eddie Howe saying the top flight’s integrity is on a knife edge.Five of this weekend’s 10 scheduled matches have already been postponed due to positive Covid tests, and Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard revealed a meeting was being organised by the league early next week to tackle the club bosses’ “concerns and unanswered questions”, in particular around the criteria used by the Premier League board to grant approval to a postponement.Magpies manager Howe is worried the incomplete fixture list makes the league...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy