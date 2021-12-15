ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Garage fire breaks out next to Providence home that caught fire in July

By Melanie DaSilva
 5 days ago

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence firefighters were called to an overnight fire at the same address of a fire from over the summer .

The fire started around 3 a.m. in a vacant detached garage on Simmons Street.

No one was injured.

In late July, the home next to to the garage caught fire, displacing three families, including six adults and three children.

The home had sustained significant damage, and crews set up a collapse zone around the house as a precaution.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

