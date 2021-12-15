Burgess devoted 34 years to county before announcing retirement

Dozens of well-wishers turned out Tuesday for Bob Burgess, a "loyal employee" and "dedicated servant" of Muskogee County who has been showing up 34 years for them and their neighbors.

Burgess gathered with friends, family and co-workers to celebrate his retirement. Burgess concluded his career with the county as road administrator and right-hand man for two District 1 commissioners, both of whom lauded his "loyalty" and "integrity."

Commissioner Ken Doke said he appreciated the fact that Burgess stayed to work as his second in command after the 2014 election.

"He didn't have to stay, but he took me under his wings and showed me the ropes," Doke said, listing things he learned from Burgess other than road maintenance. "He taught me the business of the county, he taught me about politics — things that I knew nothing about — and so, you know, I owe this guy a huge debt."

Doke described Burgess as "one of those guys that makes it happen," always "does a good job," and "strives for excellence." He said Burgess, a local minister, never hesitated to take time out of his day to help others.

Gene Wallace, chief executive officer at the Association of County Commissioners of Oklahoma, described his former deputy commissioner and road administrator as an unsung hero of sorts.

"He donated thousands of hours to the Muskogee County Sheriff's Department as a reserve deputy — if that wasn't enough he also had to get involved with Jeff Smith at the Emergency Management Office," Wallace said. "He has spent his entire life protecting the public in Muskogee County and ministering to thousands of people who were going through really rough spots in their lives."

Burgess said he considers his more than three decades as a county employee as a blessing. He described his co-workers as "some of the most wonderful people in the world" and said he "learned so many valuable things" during the past 34 years.

"Whether the people realize it, whether they acknowledge it or not, we do a great public service," Burgess said, equating county employees and the work they do to "an old bumper jack" stowed away in the trunk. "You never think about it until there's a problem ..., and you pull it out and it does all the heavy lifting ... then throw it right back in the trunk and forget about it until you need it."

Burgess said the lack of recognition is part of a job he was "blessed" to have. He said, "proud to be a part."